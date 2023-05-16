Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference 2023 Transcript

May 16, 2023 3:43 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference 2023 May 16, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilmore O'Neill – Chief Executive Officer

Baisong Mei – Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luca Issi – RBC Capital Markets

Luca Issi

All right, great, thanks. Hello, everybody. Luca Issi, Senior Biotech Analyst here at RBC Capital Markets and today is our great privilege to have Editas with us for a fireside chat. Representing the company we have Gilmore O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer; and Baisong Mei. Gilmore and Baisong, thanks so much for joining us. How are you doing today?

Gilmore O'Neill

Great. Lovely to be here. Thank you.

Luca Issi

Fantastic. So we have a long list of questions. But maybe Gilmore we would love to start with you with a bigger picture question. I think you joined the organization as a CEO about a year ago reflecting on this past year. What has been the biggest positive surprise since you joined Editas? What do you think could have gone better? And maybe most importantly what's next here for Editas?

Gilmore O'Neill

Yes. Thanks very much Luca. So it has been actually a privilege to be here now for the last 11 months or so, we're coming up on the year and it's been a very exciting and interesting year. One thing I do like to try to avoid is surprises. I think it is in the nature of the business that we should avoid surprises at all costs. Obviously, biology can always throw you a curve ball, but otherwise you should really manage risk and look out far to avoid surprises. I will say, however, on the very positive side, I've been very pleased with the data that we have seen from 301. We presented our data in December, and then just last week the abstracts for EHA

