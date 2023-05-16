Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KBC Group NV (KBCSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 3:47 PM ETKBC Group NV (KBCSF), KBCSY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.36K Followers

KBC Group NV (OTCPK:KBCSF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt De Baenst - General Manager, IR

Johan Thijs - CEO

Luc Popelier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Flora Bocahut - Jefferies

Benoit Petrarque - Kepler Cheuvreux

Amit Goel - Barclays

Kiri Vijayarajah - HSBC

Anke Reingen - RBC

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the KBC Group Earnings Release First Quarter 2023 Call. My name is Laura, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. And for the duration of the call your lines will in listen-only. However, you will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to your host, Kurt De Baenst, Head of Investor Relations to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Kurt De Baenst

Thank you, operator. Very good morning to all of you from the headquarters of KBC in Brussels, and welcome to the KBC conference call. Today is Tuesday, the 16th of May 2023, and we are hosting the conference call on the first quarter results of KBC for the first time under IFRS 17. As usual, we have Johan Thijs, our Group CEO with us; as well as our group CFO, Luc Popelier, and they will both elaborate on the results and add some additional insights. As such, it's my pleasure to give the floor to our CEO, Johan Thijs, who will quickly run you through the presentation.

Johan Thijs

Thank you very much, Kurt, and also from my side, a warm welcome to the announcement of first quarter results. And as usual, we're going to do this on the back of a couple of slides, which starts with the overall view and the highlights.

Let me

