Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 3:53 PM ETPalatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carl Spana - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Wills - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Michael Higgins - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Palatin’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind you that statements made by Palatin are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that may or may not prove to be accurate and that the actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to the variety of risks and uncertainties discussed in the company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please consider such risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating these forward-looking statements by Palatin’s prospects.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Carl Spana, President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin. Please go ahead.

Carl Spana

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Palatin third quarter fiscal 2023 call. I’m Dr. Carl Spana, CEO and President of Palatin. With me on the call today is Steve Wills, Palatin’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. I will now turn the call over to Steve, and he will give the financial and operating update. Steve?

Steve Wills

Thank you, Carl. Hello, everyone. Regarding financial highlights, I’ll start with Vyleesi. Vyleesi is our FDA-approved commercial product for pre-menopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder, or HSDD. The goal of the Vyleesi program is to demonstrate commercial product value in the marketplace with an objective of licensing the U.S. rights to a committed women’s health care company.

