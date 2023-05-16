Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microbix Biosystems, Inc. (MBXBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Microbix Biosystems, Inc. (OTCQX:MBXBF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Honig - IR, Adelaide Capital

Cameron Groome - President, CEO & Director

Kenneth Hughes - COO

James Currie - CFO

Magda Gardner - IR

Conference Call Participants

Deborah Honig

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. We have a very exciting update with Microbix as many of you know, they put out some very, very good news on Kinlytic this morning as well as they reported their fiscal Q2 results last week. With me today, I have Cameron Groome, Jim Currie and Ken Hughes, who I will change your name right now, Ken. Sorry about that.

Cameron Groome

Thanks Deb.

Kenneth Hughes

As well as my…

Cameron Groome

One bald guy, It's just the same as the next.

Kenneth Hughes

I'll be the bald guy with a goatee, whose got the english accent.

Deborah Honig

There you go. Now you're identified. I hope you're a , not a CEO. I'll change that in just a second. Anyway, with the somewhat intros out of the way, I think maybe I'll hand it over to Cameron to discuss the quarterly numbers as well as just give us an update on what's going on with Kinlytic.

Cameron Groome

Absolutely. Thank you, Deborah. We were pleased on May 11 to report our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, that's the quarter ended March 31, 2023, is where September 30 fiscal year-end, just as a reminder. And decent top line, we came in at $4.2 million with strong sales of our test ingredients from our test ingredients arm, our antigens sales and decent sales of our quality -- test quality control products, our quality assessment products or QAPs, as we like to call them.

