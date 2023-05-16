Perspective On The Bank Crisis
Summary
- Federal Reserve tightening cycles, without exception, have been associated with financial crises.
- Tightening lending standards, which has historically led to an economic downturn, is raising the likelihood of a recession.
- The bank failures may mark the end of market downturns and the beginning of a new market cycle, as they did in the past.
Originally posted on May 2, 2023
By Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist
While the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), and First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB), and problems at Credit Suisse (CS) were unnerving and led to market volatility, they weren’t necessarily unexpected. Fed tightening cycles, without exception, have been associated with financial crises. Here are a few key things to keep in mind about bank crises past and present.
Financial crises are a part of tightening cycles
Most of the past crises didn’t result in systemic bank failure
Despite all the “financial accidents” that occurred across each of the Fed tightening cycles, there have only been three instances in modern US history of systemic bank failure — the 1930s, the late 1980s, and the late 2000s, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Banks appear to be healthier than during the Global Financial Crisis
The health of bank balance sheets is a fundamental difference between 2008 and today. Bank balance sheets appear to be sound as they are heavily comprised of high-quality and liquid assets, such as US Treasury bonds and cash.1 A central feature of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis was that many of the nation’s largest and most interconnected banks had levered exposure to the US housing market. Assets were worth far less than stated, and the leverage was significantly greater than had been claimed. The banks failed because of bad loans and poor credit underwriting.
But as banks tighten lending standards, recession risks are elevated
Banks were already tightening lending standards prior to the recent bank failures. It’s expected that lending standards will tighten further, which raises the likelihood of a US recession. Historically, a tightening in lending standards has led to higher corporate borrowing costs as well as a downturn in US economic activity.
Banks are tightening lending standards, which raises likelihood of a recession
Banking crises may represent the beginning of new market cycles
Bank failures could potentially mark the end of market downturns and the beginning of new market cycles. That was the case in 1984 with the Continental Illinois failure as well as in the early 1990s following the Savings and Loan Crisis. The Global Financial Crisis is an outlier and represents a tail risk to an optimistic view. The 2008 crisis, however, engulfed banks with assets representing roughly 7% of the US gross domestic product (GDP). The current crisis has thus far impacted fewer and smaller banks than in 2008 and may better resemble the crises in 1984 and 1990.
Past crises that have led to new market cycles
Footnotes
1 - US Federal Reserve, 4/19/23. Latest data available.
Important information
NA2877153
Photo credit Matt Mawson / Getty
The S&P 500® Index is a capitalization-weighted index of 500 stocks intended to be a representative sample of leading companies in leading industries within the US economy.
The Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index measures the investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. It includes USD-denominated securities publicly issued by US and non-US industrial, utility, and financial issuers.
Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be purchased directly by investors. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only and does not predict or depict the performance of any investment. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of May 1, 2023. These comments should not be construed as recommendations but as an illustration of broader themes.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NO BANK GUARANTEE
This information is intended for US residents.
The information on this site does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
Invesco Distributors, Inc., is the US distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s Retail Products, Collective Trust Funds and CollegeBound 529.
Institutional Separate Accounts and Separately Managed Accounts are offered by affiliated investment advisers, which provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. These firms, like Invesco Distributors, Inc., are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.
©2023 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved
This article was written by