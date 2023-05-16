Perspective On The Bank Crisis

wildpixel

Originally posted on May 2, 2023

By Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist

While the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), and First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB), and problems at Credit Suisse (CS) were unnerving and led to market volatility, they weren’t necessarily unexpected. Fed tightening cycles, without exception, have been associated with financial crises. Here are a few key things to keep in mind about bank crises past and present.

Financial crises are a part of tightening cycles

Most of the past crises didn’t result in systemic bank failure

Despite all the “financial accidents” that occurred across each of the Fed tightening cycles, there have only been three instances in modern US history of systemic bank failure — the 1930s, the late 1980s, and the late 2000s, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Banks appear to be healthier than during the Global Financial Crisis

The health of bank balance sheets is a fundamental difference between 2008 and today. Bank balance sheets appear to be sound as they are heavily comprised of high-quality and liquid assets, such as US Treasury bonds and cash.1 A central feature of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis was that many of the nation’s largest and most interconnected banks had levered exposure to the US housing market. Assets were worth far less than stated, and the leverage was significantly greater than had been claimed. The banks failed because of bad loans and poor credit underwriting.

But as banks tighten lending standards, recession risks are elevated

Banks were already tightening lending standards prior to the recent bank failures. It’s expected that lending standards will tighten further, which raises the likelihood of a US recession. Historically, a tightening in lending standards has led to higher corporate borrowing costs as well as a downturn in US economic activity.

Banks are tightening lending standards, which raises likelihood of a recession

Banking crises may represent the beginning of new market cycles

Bank failures could potentially mark the end of market downturns and the beginning of new market cycles. That was the case in 1984 with the Continental Illinois failure as well as in the early 1990s following the Savings and Loan Crisis. The Global Financial Crisis is an outlier and represents a tail risk to an optimistic view. The 2008 crisis, however, engulfed banks with assets representing roughly 7% of the US gross domestic product (GDP). The current crisis has thus far impacted fewer and smaller banks than in 2008 and may better resemble the crises in 1984 and 1990.

