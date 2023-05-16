Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Perspective On The Bank Crisis

Invesco US
Summary

  • Federal Reserve tightening cycles, without exception, have been associated with financial crises.
  • Tightening lending standards, which has historically led to an economic downturn, is raising the likelihood of a recession.
  • The bank failures may mark the end of market downturns and the beginning of a new market cycle, as they did in the past.

Bank Collapse

wildpixel

Originally posted on May 2, 2023

By Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist

While the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ), Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY), and First Republic (OTCPK:FRCB), and problems at Credit Suisse

Financial crises are a part of tightening cycles

Sources: US Federal Reserve, 1/31/23 (latest data available) and Bloomberg L.P., 4/30/23. Investment-grade corporate bonds are represented by the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index. The option-adjusted spread (OAS) is the measurement of the spread of a fixed income security rate and the risk-free rate of return, which is then adjusted to account for an embedded option, such as calling back or redeeming the issue early. The Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Banking Lending Practices is a survey of up to 80 large domestic banks and 24 US branches and agencies of foreign banks. Indexes cannot be purchased directly by investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Sources: US Federal Reserve, US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bloomberg, L.P., 3/28/23. The S&P 500 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 500 largest domestic US stocks. Indexes cannot be purchased directly by investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. GDP is gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced in a year.

Bank crisis in
This article was written by

Invesco US
