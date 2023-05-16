Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Mauer - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Rocco DelGuercio - Chief Financial Officer

Suhail Shaikh - Co- Head of U.S. Direct Lending

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Welcome to the Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. scheduled Earnings Release for Third Quarter ended March 31, 2023. Your speakers for today's call are Mike Mauer, Suhail Shaikh and Rocco DelGuercio. [Operator Instructions] I would like to now turn the call over to your speakers. Please begin.

Michael Mauer

Thank you, operator and thank you for joining us on our third quarter call today. I'm joined by Suhail Shaikh, my Co-CIO; and Rocco DelGuercio, our CFO. Before we begin, Rocco will give our customary disclaimer regarding information and forward-looking statements. Rocco?

Rocco DelGuercio

Thanks, Mike. I would like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and that this call is the property of Investcorp Credit Management BDC. Any unauthorized broadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Audio replay of the call will be available by visiting our Investor Relations page on our website at icmbdc.com.

I would also like to call your attention to the safe harbor disclosure in our press release regarding forward-looking information and remind everyone that today's call may include forward-looking statements and projections. Actual results may differ materially from these projections. We will not update forward-looking statements unless required by law. To obtain copies of our latest SEC filings, please visit our Investor Relations page on our website.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to our Chairman and CEO, Michael Mauer.

Michael Mauer

Thank you, Rocco. March quarter marks the third quarter of our fiscal year. In the

