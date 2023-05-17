The Terrific Ten: The Foundation For My Dividend Growth Portfolio

Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The ten companies I review in this series are the foundation for my dividend growth portfolio.

Collectively they constitute nearly a quarter of my holdings, and I'll be surprised if they don't constitute a larger share in the future. While that may not seem like a heavy weighting, I hold approximately 125 stocks in my portfolio.

The Terrific Ten is comprised of two real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), and seven stocks. Excluding the ETF, each ticker has an investment grade credit rating.

Morningstar assigns a narrow moat ranking to four of the firms and a wide moat rank to another four.

Excluding dividends, the average five-year return was 115% versus 52% for the S&P 500 (SP500). Over the last five years, every member of the Terrific Ten provided a total return that beat the S&P 500.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is my fifth-largest holding, and the stock reached that ranking largely through share price appreciation.

One aspect of Broadcom worth noting is that it generates free cash flow ("FCF") at a prodigious pace. Last quarter, the company reported $8.915 billion in revenue, of which $3.9 billion was free cash flow. Compared to peers, AVGO generates net margins that are on average almost 50% higher.

During the earnings call, CEO Tan revealed that Broadcom is booked for fiscal 2023.

Tan's remarks regarding a surge in demand for networking revenue also prompted analysts to single out AVGO as a company that could benefit markedly from the AI market.

A measure of the demand for the company's products lies in their policy of never allowing companies to cancel orders. Furthermore, AVGO will not knowingly ship products to customers that would result in inventory surpassing one quarter's demand.

Broadcom's bread and butter lies in the firm's dominant position in the application-specific integrated circuit chip (ASIC) market. An ASIC is a microchip specifically designed for a particular task. ASICs are characterized by markedly smaller size, lesser power demands, and higher performance.

Since engineering costs for ASICs are oftentimes prohibitive, competitors generally eschew competing in a field where another company already provides a product. However, once they are produced at scale, ASICs tend to have lower manufacturing costs.

One concern regarding an investment in AVGO lies in the company's reliance on Apple Inc. (AAPL). About 20% of Broadcom's revenue stems from Apple, and the latter firm is supposedly developing a WiFi/Bluetooth chip to replace the chips Broadcom provides.

However, the proposed VMware, Inc. (VMW) acquisition would lessen the percentage of revenue derived from Apple.

Investors should be aware that the deal will add $40 billion in debt.

AVGO's debt is rated BBB-/Positive by S&P. Last quarter, the firm held $12.6 billion in cash and $39.3 billion in debt. Of that debt, $1.1 billion is short-term. The weighted average rate and years to maturity of the fixed debt are 3.61% and 10.2 years, respectively.

AVGO's current yield is 2.96%. Management targets 50% of the previous year's FCF to dividend payments. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 25.72%.

Last quarter, AVGO bought back $1.2 billion in common stock. $11.8 billion remains on the share repurchase authorization. To place that in perspective, the company has a market cap of about $258 billion.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (SCHD)

SCHD is the only ETF among my Terrific Ten. The fund's total return beat the S&P 500 over the last five years by 4% (as of 05/11/23).

I confess that I'm not a proponent of investing in ETFs. My combined exposure to exchange-traded funds constitutes just over 10% of my holdings. Even so, SCHD is my largest position, and it comprises about 5% of my portfolio.

I contend that the higher yield and the robust dividend growth provided by SCHD make it a better investment than market indexed ETFs. In effect, SCHD represents the best of both worlds. Investors can match or beat the market while building a robust passive income stream.

SCHD's strong performance is the result of the screening process used to construct the ETF. Candidates are drawn from the U.S. Dow Jones US Broad Market Index. That index generally consists of roughly 2,500 stocks. REITs are excluded.

To be considered for inclusion in the ETF, a stock must have 10 consecutive years of dividend payments, meet a minimum liquidity requirement, and have a minimum market cap of $500 million.

Stocks that pass the initial screening are then vetted according to dividend yield. The 50% of stocks with the lowest yield are removed from consideration. The remaining stocks are ranked on four characteristics: cash flow to total debt, return on equity, current dividend yield, and a stock's 5-year dividend growth rate.

However, the five-year dividend growth evaluation is designed to adjust for any one-year surge in dividend growth that is out of the ordinary. That step favors companies with steady dividend growth over those that might have a one-off event that could distort the metric.

A score is provided for each of the last four screens. The stocks ranked among the top 100 are then eligible to be included in the ETF. However, constituent stocks remain in the index provided they are still ranked among the top 200. Otherwise, the top-ranked companies are added to the ETF until there are 100 stocks in the fund.

No single ticker can represent more than 4% of holdings when initially added to the ETF. The index is reweighted each quarter on the basis of individual ticker's market caps.

Metrics used for three of the four final screens are as of the last business day of December. Consequently, the annual reconstitution did not take into account the effect of the banking crisis. That has some investors concerned; however, banks represent a low to mid-single-digit weighting in the fund. Furthermore, I would posit that the quality of the chosen banks should serve to allay shareholders' fears.

SCHD has a gross expense fee of 0.06%. The fund's portfolio turnover rate is 14%.

The current yield is 3.64%, well above the average yield for the stock for any year over the last decade.

AVGO And SCHD: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Among the stocks that comprise the Terrific Ten, Broadcom Inc. is one of the few that has not suffered some sort of setback in the share price over the last six months.

Even so, AVGO's forward P/E of just under 19x is well under the stock's 5-year average P/E of 32.98x, and the 5-year PEG of 1.05x is also attractive.

The current yield of 3.64% for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ is a half a percentage point or more above the average annual yield for the ETF for every year except 2020.

I rate both stocks as reasonable buys.

I made small additions to my positions in the two names this month. Were it not for the specter of a recession on the horizon, I would be willing to add substantially.