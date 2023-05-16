Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 4:14 PM ETGulf Resources, Inc. (GURE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.36K Followers

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helen Xu - IR Director

Xiaobin Liu - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Gulf Resources First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Helen Xu, Director of Investor Relations. Helen, over to you.

Helen Xu

Thank you, Jenny. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to all those of you who joining us from China. And we'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources first quarter 2023 conference call. I'm Helen Xu, the IR Director. Our CEO of the company, Mr. Xiaobin Liu, will also join this call today.

I'd like to remind you to all our listeners that in this call, certain management statements during the call will be -- contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources Incorporation and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of the Rule 175 on the Securities Act of 1933 and the Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the Safe Harbor created by those rules.

Actual results may differ from those discussed today, take into account a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in China. The risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competition from the bromine and the other oilfields and the power production chemicals, change in technology, the ability to make future bromine assets and the various other factors beyond its control.

