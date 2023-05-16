Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 4:23 PM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), FVI:CA
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Carlos Baca - Director, Investor Relations

Jorge Alberto Ganoza - President and CEO

Luis Dario Ganoza - Chief Financial Officer

Cesar Velasco - Chief Operating Officer, Latin America

David Whittle - Chief Operating Officer, West Africa

Paul Weedon - Senior Vice President, Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Adrian Day - Adrian Day Asset Management

Justin Stevens - PI Financial

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the Fortuna Silver Mines First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and a question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Carlos Baca, Director of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Carlos Baca

Thank you, Ali. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you to the Fortuna Silver Mines first quarter 2023 financial and operational results conference call. Hosting the call today on behalf of Fortuna will be Jorge Alberto Ganoza, President and Chief Executive Officer; Luis Dario Ganoza, Chief Financial Officer; Cesar Velasco, Chief Operating Officer, Latin America; David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer, West Africa; and Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration.

Today’s earnings call presentation will be available on our website, fortunasilver.com. As a reminder, statements made during this call are subject to the reader advisories included in yesterday’s news release and in the earnings call presentation. Financial figures contained in the presentation and discussed in today’s call are presented in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Before I turn over the call to Jorge, I would like to indicate that this earnings call contains forward-looking information that is based on the company’s current expectations, estimates and beliefs.

