Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (FUNFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.36K Followers

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQX:FUNFF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Prit Singh - Investor Relations

Scott Burton - Chief Executive Officer

Graeme Moore - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Prit Singh

Okay, let's begin. Hi everyone, welcome to the FansUnite. Q1, Fiscal 2023, Earnings Call. For those who are unfamiliar with FansUnite, FansUnite is a global sports entertainment and gaming company focused on the regulated and lawful sports betting affiliate market, which includes customer acquisition, retention, support and reactivation. FansUnite trade on the TSX, under the ticker fans, FANS and on the OTCQB, under the ticker funff, FUNFF.

My name is Prit Singh and I'll be the moderator for today's call. Before we begin, I would like to go over to legal disclaimers. I will pause here for a minute, so our viewers can read it.

On today’s call, we will be covering FansUnite’s Q1 fiscal 2023 financial and operational highlights as well as its growth outlook for the remainder of 2023. After the presentation component of the webinar, we will be hosting a Q&A session at the end of the webinar. If you have any questions during the webinar, feel free to send them in using the zoom Q&A function at the bottom of your screen. If you are calling in to listen to the webinar today, you can e-mail your questions directly to ir@fansunite.com, again, that’s ir@fansunite.com. We will address these questions during the Q&A session.

Our presenters today will be the CEO of FansUnite, Scott Burton and CFO of FansUnite Graeme Moore. I will now turn the conference over to Graeme Moore, CFO of FansUnite to discuss the Company’s full year and Q1 2023 financial results.

Graeme Moore

Thank you, Prit. Just everyone knows how this will be structured similar to

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.