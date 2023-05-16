Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GRID: Smart Grid Captures Themes In Clean Energy And Disruptive Technology

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Smart Grid represents the modernization of electrical power networks by incorporating new technologies.
  • First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF has outperformed peers over the past year through a unique portfolio composition.
  • We are bullish on the GRID fund, with the smart grid theme capturing several long-term growth tailwinds.
Smart Grid conceptual abstract

chombosan/iStock via Getty Images

First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:GRID) invests in companies with exposure to the equipment and software critical to electric power networks. This is a thematic fund attempting to capitalize

Chart
Data by YCharts

GRID metrics

FirstTrust

GRID

FirstTrust

GRID metrics

FirstTrust

Chart
Data by YCharts

GRID metrics

IEA

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.73K Followers
Expert market insight that gets the direction right

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GRID over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

