Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visa: A Great Entry Point In This Compounder

May 16, 2023 6:01 PM ETVisa Inc. (V)AAPL, MA, T1 Comment
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
500 Followers

Summary

  • Visa continues to execute against a rough macroeconomic backdrop.
  • Margins and growth remain strong, and share count continues to decrease.
  • The stock's attractive valuation vs. historical multiples is compelling and should entice GARP-style investors to begin/continue building a position.
  • The 'mounting competition' narrative is overblown, and FedNow should impact P2P payment processors like PayPal much more than card processors like Visa.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

Currently, in the United States, there are roughly 4,646 public companies that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Of these companies, however, only a few firms have the distinction of being "compounders", or stocks that offer the unique prospect of compounding

AAPL

TradingView

AAPL

TradingView

T

TradingView

T

TradingView

V

TradingView

V

TradingView

V

TradingView

V

TradingView

V

TradingView

V

TradingView

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
500 Followers
PropNotes is an investment research firm based in New York City. Give us a follow for high-yield trade ideas, compounder analysis, and more!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in V over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.