Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mitsubishi IFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 16, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Masahisa Takahashi - MD & Head, Financial Planning Division

Tetsuya Yonehana - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ken Takamiya - Nomura Securities

Takahiro Yano - JPMorgan

Shinichiro Nakamura - BofA Securities

Maoki Matsuno - Mizuho Securities

Akira Takai - Daiwa Securities

Koichi Niwa - Citigroup

Masahisa Takahashi

Thank you for waiting. We will now begin the online conference call on financial highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. I am Takahashi from Investor Relations Office, Financial Planning division and will serve as the moderator today. Tetsuya Yonehana, Senior Managing Corporate Executive and Group CFO, will give a 15-minute presentation on the financial highlights followed by a Q&A session. The entire session is scheduled to be about 50 minutes.

Before we begin, let me read the disclaimer. In this presentation, we may state forward-looking statements based on current expectations, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please be aware that actual results may differ materially from those forecasts.

We will now begin the financial results briefing. Mr. Yonehana, please begin.

Tetsuya Yonehana

I am Yonehana. Thank you very much for joining us today at this late hour for MUFG's online conference call. Please look at the material titled Financial Highlights under JGAAP for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023. First, let me explain our financial results for FY '22, followed by our performance targets and shareholder return policy for FY '23.

Please skip to Page 7. I will start with the income statement summary. As shown in line 17 on the left table, profits attributable to owners of parent was ¥1.1164 trillion, roughly flat year-on-year, achieving the performance target of ¥1 trillion and the second highest after FY '21, which was

