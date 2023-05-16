Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

13-F Shocker: Michael Burry Loads Up On China And Regional Banks

May 16, 2023 6:13 PM ETAMC, APE, BABA, BRK.B, COF, FRCB, GME, HBAN, JD, NYCB, PACW, SBNY, SIG, WAL, WFC, ZM1 Comment
Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
21.99K Followers

Summary

  • 13-F filings for Q1 came out earlier this week, offering a wealth of information about what stocks big-name investors are buying and selling.
  • Of all of the 13-Fs, Michael Burry's are consistently among the most interesting.
  • Burry appears to have loaded up on China and US regional banks. What's he thinking? We dig in.
  • Another hidden gem from the filings: The stock that Michael Burry and Warren Buffett are both buying.

Great Wall of China

NI QIN

By law, large institutional investors are required to report their holdings at the end of each quarter on form 13-F. Typically, released 45 days after the end of each quarter, these reports are a treasure trove of information about where

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Logan Kane profile picture
Logan Kane
21.99K Followers
Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors. Paywalled articles are available along with 1,000+ other authors by subscribing to Seeking Alpha Premium.You can read some more of my work for free here on my Substack.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, COF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.