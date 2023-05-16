Morsa Images

Investment Thesis

The darling of the pandemic panic has been down for a while now, and I argue that it is still too expensive to invest right now. Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) lack of meaningful growth prospects and very little improvement in margins does not justify the company's current valuation and if nothing changes in the future, the company is a sell.

The Situation

Zoom has come a long way since its inception and meteoric rise during the pandemic panic. I recently started to pay attention to the company again as I wanted to see how it's been doing for the last couple of years now that the pandemic is in the past and everyone is back to enjoying each other's company in the offices and cafes and whatnot.

The meteoric revenue growth of FY20 and FY21 was amazing and made complete sense, however, the stock price traded like it would always see such numbers going forward. That made no sense. The pandemic was going to go away eventually and if people didn't sell when it reached the top, then those people probably thought we would be in our homes communicating via video chat all our lives.

Fast forward to FY23 and revenue growth went from 55% y-o-y to 7.1%. To be honest, I was still surprised they managed to get positive growth, so I wanted to take a look at the company closer to see how is it going to shift its business to survive once people started to use fewer video communication tools, and with all the aggressive competition from many different players, how would it differentiate itself, and I found a few things that could help it stay afloat, however, not at the current valuations.

Growth Catalysts

The company has a lot of different plans for all of their applications, which if looking at the different offerings for the first time is slightly overwhelming. I believe the launch of the Zoom One bundle which launched in June '22 will be one of the biggest drivers of revenue in the future as it will be a one-stop-shop for all the needs of a business, especially if the company decides to go for the enterprise plan, which also includes another feature that I think is very promising, which is the Zoom Phone service. It’s been around for a few years now, however, with the Zoom One bundle, the Zoom Phone saw great numbers in Q4 according to the transcript.

That is great and all, but there isn’t much differentiation from its competitors like Microsoft’s MS Teams (MSFT) that have an app called Phone System, which is the same idea as Zoom Phone. Also, MS Teams is bundled with the Suite of the best applications for office work like Excel and Word and comes with 1TB of storage included, although, it is said that MSFT is going to stop bundling Teams with the Suite of apps. So, what can the company do to survive and thrive going forward?

Zoom needs to get many more big firms to start using their platform as their main communication platform. The most recent wins include Aramco and Nasdaq. Nasdaq has been Zoom’s customer for a while now but made a switch to Zoom One bundle that has everything and will deploy Zoom Phone for their operations. We know that a full working-from-home environment is not going to come back, but a hybrid one will be the new norm going forward, the company needs to innovate in this space more so the companies would have to choose their platform over the competition. It seems to be doing just that because y-o-y R&D expenses went up 113%, most of which was in the form of stock-based compensation. That is not what I would like to see, to be honest. In fact, stock-based compensation about tripled in one year, and if the company continues to dilute the shareholders like that, I will stay away from it for a long while.

It seems to me that the growth catalysts are there, however, they don’t seem to be very meaningful as I don’t see these bringing back 50%+ revenue growth that we saw in the previous year. The growth is stagnating in my opinion and the company does not deserve such a valuation even after plummeting well below its all-time highs and even the more recent highs.

Margins

The buzzword this year is AI and how many companies are going to implement large language models and generative AI tools into their operations to increase efficiency. ZM is no different. Zoom IQ and Virtual Agent will be utilized much more in the future to help customers with their unique problems, so they can get as much out of the service as possible. Margins have not been very stable over the last few years. The massive explosion in margins from FY21 to FY22 was great, however, the company did not manage to keep these up and they came right back down to pre-pandemic levels, meaning the management was not able to implement any sort of measures to cut the costs down sufficiently enough.

The management needs to work on this, and I do believe with further advancement in AI and other technology the company will be able to achieve better margins all around, however, until I see something turning around, I will not be holding my breath. I can tell that the company is being very aggressive with R&D and Sales and Marketing, which heavily affected their margins, if these stabilize in the future, margins will see improvement.

The announcement of 1,300 terminations will also help margins, however, that is the one cost-cutting measure I do not like to see being taken.

To summarize, the company’s growth prospects are there, however, in my opinion, will not be groundbreaking and the company will not see growth numbers as it did just in the last 3 years, because of tough competition and not much differentiation. The company's best bet is to improve its margins, which have been eroded with aggressive investments in R&D and Sales and Marketing departments.

Financials

At the end of FY23, the company had around $5.4B in cash and marketable securities and no debt. The cash position it has is very good as it can make some strategic M&As to improve growth potential through inorganic means.

The company’s cash ratio, which is a more stringent metric, looks at the company’s cash and equivalents to see if it can pay off its short-term obligations. ZM has a very strong cash ratio of around 3.0, which means that the cash available can cover ST liabilities 3 times over.

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

In terms of profitability and efficiency, the metrics have been abysmal since the last report. The company saw an explosion in ROA and ROE during the pandemic panic, however, it could not keep up as more and more people stopped using the platform.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

The same story can be said about ROIC, which is just barely above 0, suggesting the company has no moat and no competitive advantage at all. This doesn't look very appealing to me as an investment until the company can achieve better results with the shareholders' capital and its assets.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Valuation

I am quite hesitant about giving the company an intrinsic value calculation because it is very hard to come up with some reasonable assumptions for the next 10 years, but I’ll give it a try.

If we assume that the company manages around 11.5% CAGR over the next decade for the base case, around 13% for the optimistic case, and 9.5% for the conservative case, while keeping gross margins where they are and improving operating margins by 500bps over the next 10 years, with a 25% margin of safety, the company’s intrinsic value is $31.54, implying a 52% downside from current valuation.

DCF w/ plausible assumptions (Own Calculations)

However, if we assume that the company manages to improve operating margins dramatically over the next decade, for example, going from 4% operating margins to around 24% by FY33, which is still lower than the best year it saw the year before. To me, it seems like a stretch, but I'll ponder the idea. I will keep the same revenue growth as for the first calculation because it seems a reasonable growth for the long-term.

I will also add a 25% margin of safety to the intrinsic value. With that said, the company’s worth $58.32 a share, implying around 11% downside from the current valuation.

DCF w/ optimistic margin expansions (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

In both cases, the company is still overvalued, even with such an optimistic margin expansion that I assumed for the second valuation. It is hard to tell which outcome is more likely, but I would lean more towards the company being overvalued by 50% because it is hard to know if they manage to improve on margins. It is easier to believe that margins will improve by around 500bps because R&D and Sales and Marketing expenses will have to stabilize in the future.

In my opinion, the company is a sell right now until it can prove to investors that it can run a good business that is differentiated from the rest, with good margins and no more dilution of current shareholders.

I believe that if the company manages to improve its efficiency and profitability further, it will become a good long-term investment, but for now, it's a pass for me. I have a price alert at $40, and I will monitor the environment the company’s in, and they are about to report quarterly earnings, so I am looking forward to hearing something new, hopefully.