Zoom Video: Even Under A Very Optimistic Outlook, The Stock Looks Too Expensive

Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • Revenue growth has seen a massive decline from the pandemic levels.
  • The company may have a few growth catalysts that can propel its revenues.
  • The company has been doubling down on R&D which may prove beneficial in the long run; however, margins right now are hurting.
  • The balance sheet is very strong; however, some financial metrics are not good enough.
  • I present two different outcomes; both suggest the company is overvalued.

Businesswoman planning strategy on video call

Morsa Images

Investment Thesis

The darling of the pandemic panic has been down for a while now, and I argue that it is still too expensive to invest right now. Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) lack of meaningful growth prospects and

Cash Ratio of ZM

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of ZM

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of ZM

ROIC (Own Calculations)

DCF of ZM w/ plausible assumptions

DCF w/ plausible assumptions (Own Calculations)

DCF of ZM w/ optimistic margin expansions

DCF w/ optimistic margin expansions (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I like to research small, little-known companies to shed light that there might be something out there hidden with potential. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks. I also sell options from time to time.

