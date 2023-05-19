Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
If You've Bought Nvidia Stock This Year, Sell Before Earnings (Downgrade)

May 19, 2023
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • Long-term investors who buy great companies at fair to great prices never have to worry about bubbles.
  • Those who overpay and momentum chase are speculating they won't be caught without a bathing suit when the tide goes out.
  • Nvidia Corporation has a 95% market share in $10,000 AI Superchips and is up 100% YTD. Momentum chasers are gambling that "there is no price too high" for this hyper-growth Ultra.
  • Nvidia is trading at 66X earnings, twice its historical market-determined fair value. It's priced for 45% long-term growth. 22% is actually expected. Nvidia is 72% overvalued, making the S&P in March 2000 look cheap by comparison.
  • Nvidia is twice as volatile as the stock market, and its average bear market is a 54% crash; its median bear market is a 58% collapse. With an average recession potentially going to cause Nvidia to miss earnings for the first time in 3.5 years, it's time for speculators to take profits before the music stops. Nvidia's 6-year return potential is 130%, but this article shows you the prices at which Nvidia's 6-year return potential becomes 300% to 500%.
CPU on board with security alert hologram

LumerB

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, May 16th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fair value is the price at which you can buy a company and fully participate in its future growth.

There is no more fundamental or important

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

