PGT Innovations: Looking To Buy The Dip If It Comes

May 16, 2023 6:38 PM ETPGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI)
Creative Capital Ideas
Summary

  • PGTI achieved a 5% sales growth in 1Q23, and EBITDA margins reached 18.6%, demonstrating management's efforts to enhance operational efficiency and control expenses.
  • I expected continued growth, particularly in the repair and remodel sector, driven by high inflation rates and stabilized home prices.
  • The current valuation of the stock appears to have already factored in the positive demand outlook.

Investment thesis

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) manufactures building products such as windows and doors. I see PGTI as a company that provides exposure to the story in Florida for impact products - for properties that are highly vulnerable to storms. The

Creative Capital Ideas
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

