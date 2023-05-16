Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UNG: Why Natural Gas ETFs Could Disappoint (Technical Analysis)

John Overstreet
Summary

  • Natural gas prices look set to revive and could possibly double over the next 16 months.
  • Natural gas ETFs like the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF UNL and, particularly, United States Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF UNG could remain depressed even if natural gas prices rise significantly in that time.
  • Two key indicators to monitor are the ratio between short-term futures contracts and spot prices, along with cyclical momentum in spot prices.
  • The best time to buy into these ETFs may be near the conclusion of the upcycle, when momentum spikes and future curves invert.
  • Given the current futures curve, UNL may be a safer bet initially, with UNG offering a greater upside as the futures curve flattens and momentum rises.

Strong rise of natural gas prices during a global energy crisis.

Torsten Asmus

Natural gas prices are down about 80% from their highs nine months ago and down 60% from their levels only five months ago. This has likely contributed to sluggishness in natural gas stocks, as evidenced by the performance of the First Trust

performance of natural gas, UNG, UNL, FCG August 2022-May 2023

Chart A. Natural gas prices and related ETFs have declined significantly the last nine months. (StockCharts.com)

real commodity prices, real natural gas prices, and the earnings yield (Gibson's Paradox)

Chart B. Commodity prices have historically tracked the earnings yield, although natural gas prices are less obedient to this rule. (World Bank, St. Louis Fed, Robert Shiller data, S&P Global)

idealized commodity and market cycles

Chart C. The nature of commodity and market cycles often helps us to anticipate future performance. (Author)

idealized commodity cycles

Chart D. Because of the nature of the commodity curve, gold ratios help predict cyclical moves in other commodities. (Author)

gold/natural gas ratio vs subsequent natural gas performance

Chart E. The gold/natural gas ratio often anticipates natural gas cycles. (World Bank)

gold/natural gas bollinger bands vs natural gas/bond ratio performance

Chart F. Momentum in the gold/natural gas ratio can also predict subsequent natural gas performance. (World Bank, Shiller)

natural gas vs base metals cycles

Chart G. The natural gas cycle appears to be much more erratic than the industrial metals cycle, but this has stabilized over time. (World Bank)

natural gas and earnings cycles

Chart H. Natural gas cycles have increasingly correlated with earnings cycles. (World Bank, Shiller, S&P Global)

natural gas and energy cycles

Chart I. Natural gas is still volatile, but essentially behaves like other energy commodities. (World Bank)

gold/natural gas ratio

Chart J. Extreme moves in gold/natural gas ratio can often predict subsequent natural gas cycles. (StockCharts.com)

Momentum in natural gas prices.

Chart K. Natural gas momentum appears to be bottoming. (StockCharts.com)

natural gas spot and futures prices (NYMEX)

Chart L. The whole of the curve tends to stick fairly close together over the long run. (US Energy Information Administration)

natural gas futures curves

Chart M. Contango is the normal state of the futures market, but this is punctuated by brief but sharp episodes of backwardation. (US EIA)

natural gas prices vs natural gas futures curve

Chart N. Natural gas prices seem to be inversely correlated with its futures curve. (US EIA)

correlation between natural gas futures curves and spot prices

Chart O. There are only brief periods when spot prices and the futures curve are not negatively correlated. (US EIA)

natural gas spot prices versus ETFs

Chart P. Natural gas ETFs almost always underperform natural gas spot prices, except when spot prices are falling. (StockCharts.com)

theoretical gas ETF returns 1994-2023

Chart Q. ETFs would probably have struggled over the course of a commodity super cycle. (US EIA; own calculations)

UNG vs UNG-style strategy

Chart R. Conditions have to be ideal to profit from trading natural gas futures. (StockCharts.com; own calculations)

natural gas curves 1993-2023

Chart S. Futures curves steepened during the super cycle of the 2000s and remain higher than they were at the turn of the century. (US EIA)

futures curves vs relative ETF performance

Chart T. As the futures curve steepened, theoretical futures funds would have increasingly underperformed. (US EIA; own calculations)

natural gas and natural gas ETFs in 2019-2022

Chart U. Profiting in natural gas ETFs means identifying the spot price's bottom, as well as the ETFs' bottoms (and tops). (StockCharts.com)

natural gas futures curves 2018-2022

Chart V. The flattening of the futures curve by early 2021 opened the door to ETFs to rally with natural gas prices in the spring. (US EIA)

natural gas cycle 2012-2024

Chart W. Despite the substantial shift in natural gas momentum in 2012-2014, ETFs remained generally flat until the late-cycle rally. (StockCharts.com)

natural gas spot and futures prices

Chart X. Natural gas spot prices have broken well below futures prices. (StockCharts.com)

ratio of natural gas futures to spot prices.

Chart Y. Futures spreads remain high, but they are moderating. (StockCharts.com)

natural gas momentum and ETFs

Chart Z. Natural gas momentum appears to have bottomed. (StockCharts.com)

John Overstreet
I study markets from a long-term historical view, especially the interaction between yields and inflation across all major asset classes. I have a bachelor's degree in political science, history, and intelligence analysis, and a master's in political theory. My Seeking Alpha articles have been mentioned in Marketwatch and Real Clear Markets. I have lived in Asia for twenty years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have long positions in TYD, ZROZ, RWM, DWSH, BTAL, DRIP, SEF, CEE, EUM, REK, ZSL,SSG, VNM, HIBS.

