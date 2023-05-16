Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Talen Energy Corp. (TLN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 5:55 PM ETTalen Energy Corp (TLN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.37K Followers

Talen Energy Corp. (NYSE:TLN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rajat Prakash - VP and Treasurer

John Chesser - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Talen Energy's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note today's event has been pre-recorded and we will not be conducting a question-and-answer session at the end of the call.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Rajat Prakash, Vice President and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Rajat Prakash

Thank you and good afternoon. Welcome to Talen Energy's conference call to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial and operating results, updates on our key value drivers, our restructuring and recent excess financing activities and our imminent emergence. Joining me on the call today is John Chesser, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's presentation is being webcast on the Investor section of our website. We have provided the first quarter 2023 earnings presentation. This presentation contains financial information and has been prepared by and is the responsibility of Talen management. Our quarterly financial statements are now also available on the Financials and Investor Presentation page on our investor website.

Given the proximity to the completion of our structure, we will not be hosting a live Q&A session at the end of today's call. Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the disclosures in the earnings presentation and in our financial statements to learn more about the significant business risks that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements.

I'll now turn the call over to John.

John Chesser

Thank you, Rajat. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining and your interest in Talen. Talen is preparing to emerge from its restructuring this week, but we have not been idle during the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.