Kraft Heinz: The Intrinsic Value Of Owner Earnings

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • Buffett has significant paper losses since Kraft Heinz first hit Berkshire's 13F, but it appears he still sticks to the thesis.
  • This article breaks down the Kraft Heinz investment thesis, using Warren Buffett's "Owner Earnings" calculation of intrinsic value.
  • This article references Robert Hagstrom's Book, The Warren Buffett Way, Buffett personally congratulated Hagstrom on the accuracy of his analysis on his own thought processes.
  • Considering the undervaluing of the assets, I would still consider Kraft Heinz to be the cheapest in the packaged foods segment.
  • Robert Hagstrom previously worked under legendary investor Bill Miller at Legg Mason and is one of the few experts on Warren Buffett.

Kitchen condiments

NoDerog

Kraft Heinz turnaround

The turnaround story of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), getting their costs in order and bringing the business back to profitability and growth has been well covered on Seeking Alpha. They are paying down debt and reconfiguring the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

My own excel, data from seeking alpha packaged food owner earnings

My own excel, data from Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

seeking alpha dividend khc

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

seeking alpha interest expense KHC

Seeking Alpha

seeking alpha khc shares

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KHC, GIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

