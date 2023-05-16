Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.36K Followers

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lucia Dempsey – Head-Investor Relations

Matt Potere – Chief Executive Officer

Rodney Yoder – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen – ROTH MKM

Arren Cyganovich – Citi

Jeff Osborne – TD Cowen

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Sunlight Financial First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Lucia Dempsey, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Lucia Dempsey

Good afternoon, and welcome to Sunlight Financial's first quarter 2023 earnings call. After the close of the market today, we filed our first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q, announced first quarter 2023 financial results and posted an earnings presentation to our Investor Relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this webcast may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Sunlight Financial's expectations or predictions of financial and business performance and conditions and competitive and industry outlook.

Forward-looking statements speak as of the date they are made, are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of performance. Sunlight Financial is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as

