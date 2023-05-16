Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coya: Outstanding Data In ALS And Alzheimer's Justify Large Upside

May 16, 2023 7:17 PM ETCoya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA)3 Comments
E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
1.52K Followers

Summary

  • Recently, IPO’d Coya has just reported cognition-improving and cognition-stabilizing results in an open label study in Alzheimer’s patients with Coya 301.
  • In March 2023, Coya had reported stabilization of ALS patients over 24 weeks and minimal decline over 48 weeks with Coya 302.
  • These are extraordinary results in two lead neurodegenerative indications, with Coya 302 possibly the most efficacious treatment.
  • Coya’s pipeline should look entirely different in some months.
  • Coya has notable early institutional interest, and I believe its low market cap represents its true potential.

Dementia Memory Loss

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) is a biotech company focused on modulating regulatory T cells or Tregs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Tregs are master regulators of immune response. Treg dysfunction is a core driver

Coya pipeline

Coya pipeline (Corporate Presentation)

Tregs in the CNS

Treg function in the CNS (Source: Immunology Letters, Brain-resident regulatory T cells and their role in health and disease, A. Liston, J. Dooley, L. Yshii)

Treg dysfunction in ALS

Treg dysfunction in ALS (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 301 treatment effects

Coya 301 treatment effects (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 301 as a backbone for combination therapy

Coya 301 as a backbone for combination therapy (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 302 explanation

Coya 302 explanation (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 302 biomarkers

Coya 302 biomarkers (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 302 study in ALS

Coya 302 study in ALS (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 101 study in ALS

Coya 101 study in ALS (Corporate Presentation)

Normal decline in ALS

Normal decline and current treatment in ALS (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 302 Study Design

Coya 302 Study Design (Corporate Presentation)

This article was written by

E. Roudasev profile picture
E. Roudasev
1.52K Followers
I am working in the financial sector. My areas of interest are technology, biotech, pharmaceutical companies, banks and a bit of shipping when an actionable trade passes on my radar.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COYA, INMB, BIVI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.