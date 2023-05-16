wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) is a biotech company focused on modulating regulatory T cells or Tregs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Tregs are master regulators of immune response. Treg dysfunction is a core driver of neurodegeneration.

Coya just reported that in Alzheimer's disease [AD], treatment with Coya 301 led to statistically significant cognition improvement on the MMSE rating scale, and cognition stabilization on the CDR-SB and ADAS-Cog rating scales at four months in eight treated patients.

In amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS], recently announced results from Coya 302 given to 4 patients stopped disease progression over 5.5 months. There was minimal progression at 11 months. ALS is a rare motor neuron disease which leads to death within 2 to 5 years after diagnosis. These patients had been normal progressors before treatment.

Cognition stabilization in AD is equally remarkable as achieving this result with statistical significance in a small patient population. Coya 301 is the backbone for combination therapy and is potentially much less efficacious than Coya 302. In other words, Coya 302 may yield even stronger results in AD.

A 24-week Phase 2 trial in ALS should be launched soon. If results from the open label could be reproduced, the trial could report a slight improvement at 24 weeks. I assume that such result would not go unnoticed, certainly not by the vibrant ALS community.

In both open-label proof of concept studies, both Coya 301 and 302 have been found to be safe and well-tolerated. Biomarker responses were systematically correlated with functional and cognitive scales.

Coya's pipeline looks early-stage but the coming months should show changes reflecting the company's actual progression. Insider ownership confirms management's support, and Coya has remarkable early institutional interest.

A recent analyst report with a $28 price target, even prior to the Alzheimer's data, confirms that Coya's current market cap may be drastically undervaluing the company's potential.

Company

Pipeline

This is Coya's Treg-focused current pipeline:

Coya pipeline (Corporate Presentation)

This pipeline may not fully reflect the progression of the company. It in fact shows Coya 302's progress in ALS as preclinical, whereas the company has presented promising results in ALS in March 2023, and should launch a Phase 2 trial in ALS in H2 2023. Furthermore, Alzheimer's is not part of this pipeline, although the company just announced encouraging results with Coya 301, which I assume should lead it to reevaluate options to advance in AD.

Modulating regulatory T cells for neurodegenerative diseases

For readers who prefer to skip this chapter, I would summarize it in stating that Tregs are master regulators of inflammation and immune function, and main drivers of neurodegenerative diseases.

Inflammation and misfolded proteins in the etiology of neurodegenerative diseases

Neurodegenerative diseases are multifactorial. Hence, wide array of potential solutions from different angles have been and are being tested against them. Inflammation and related immune dysfunction are major drivers of these diseases. Some have gone so far as to call them autoimmune diseases, as misfolded protein aggregates are part of a wider array of autoimmune response triggers, preventing the CNS' immune system from returning to its nurturing function. This includes misfolded proteins such as amyloid-beta, alpha-synuclein, SOD-1, 106B or huntingtin in AD, PD, ALS, FTD, and Huntington's respectively. In all but one of these neurodegenerative diseases, removal of misfolded protein aggregates has not led to benefit. In Alzheimer's, after decades of failures with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBF, OTCQX:RHHBY, OTCPK:RHHVF) gantenerumab the most recent, successes of Biogen (BIIB) / Eisai's (OTCPK:ESALF, OTCPK:ESALY, OTCPK:ESAIY) Leqembi and Eli Lilly's (LLY) donanemab show that amyloid removal may lead to about one third slowing of cognitive decline. Seeking Alpha contributor Lane Simonian reported that is a modest result for a burdensome treatment with side effects. It nonetheless had Eli Lilly's market cap surge 7% to roughly $409 billion, adding $23 billion in market cap.

If misfolded proteins are one of several inflammatory elements, treatments should look to efficaciously reduce inflammation without affecting homeostasis and normal immune function. I have already reported on such companies, some of which are quite far progressed. By modulating Tregs, Coya may have found another way, and it appears to be a safe and efficacious one.

Tregs

Tregs are a specific subset of CD4-positive T cells discovered in 1995 by Prof. Shimon Sakaguchi, who is on Coya's scientific advisory board. They have a heavily regulatory function in maintaining homeostasis, a state of balance needed for the body to function correctly, in the immune system. Their deletion and dysfunction triggers severe inflammation and development of autoimmune diseases. Tregs have strong immunomodulatory properties in different diseases, for example by inhibiting T cell-mediated immune responses against self-antigens, as a protection against autoimmunity.

They are also found in the brain, where they regulate immune response directly or through bystander suppression / signaling to brain-resident immune cells such as microglia and astrocytes. The implication of CNS immune dysfunction in a wide array of neurodegenerative diseases is recognized for two reasons: their main function is to nurture and sculpt the brain, but they have been seen to create an inflammatory loop in neurodegenerative diseases which no longer seems to allow them to perform their normal function, leading to neurodegeneration.

Treg function in the CNS (Source: Immunology Letters, Brain-resident regulatory T cells and their role in health and disease, A. Liston, J. Dooley, L. Yshii)

Total and resting Tregs are significantly decreased and dysfunctional in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and ALS. Coya showed that Treg dysfunction seems to drive neurodegeneration across neurodegenerative diseases. Tregs are reduced in numbers and function in neurodegenerative diseases. More reduction seems associated with more rapid disease progression.

Treg dysfunction in ALS (Corporate Presentation)

Inflammation and immune function can be regulated by Tregs. For utmost efficacy, some consider that both Treg function should be activated and suppressing T-effector function lowered. Teffs counterbalance Tregs.

Coya 301 modulates Tregs and suppresses Teffs. Coya 302 is a further version adding in a macrophage/microglia suppressor.

Coya 301

Introduction

Coya 301 is a biologic treatment that expands Tregs and enhances their function by administering low-dose interleukin 2, a validated approach to that effect. Earlier studies showed Treg suppressive function being significantly reduced in FTD patients compared to healthy controls, robust suppression of T-effector cells, and modest suppression of innate myeloid cells.

Coya 301 treatment effects (Corporate Presentation)

Preclinical work, among others a recent publication, showed that enhancing Treg function in Alzheimer's model attenuates neuroinflammatory markers including cytokines, microglia and toll-like receptors, and leads to disease-modification, including reduction of amyloid burden. Another study had shown that Aβ-stimulated Tregs inhibited microglial proinflammatory activity induced by Aβ exposure, by modulating the microglial phenotype via bystander suppression.

Coya 301: improving/stabilizing cognition in Alzheimer's disease

On May 16, 2023, Coya reported on eight patients with Alzheimer's disease who have been treated with Coya 301. Patients had received five-day courses of Coya 301 for four monthly cycles, and were followed up for two months post treatment.

Coya's results showed a statistically significant improvement of cognition on the MMSE rating scale compared to mean MMSE score at baseline, with a p-value of 0.015. On the two other rating scales used, patients' cognition stabilized. Mean scores in ADAS-Cog and CDR-SB scales did not significantly change at the end of treatment compared to pre-treatment baseline scores, indicating no cognitive decline.

These are powerful results. Average cognitive decline on the 30-point MMSE rating scale is 3.3. points or 1.1. point per semester. On the CDR-SB scale where results are generally in between 0 and 4.5 points, Eisai's Lecanemab showed normal placebo decline of about 0.6 points at four months. On the 70-point Adas-Cog rating scale, normal decline of AD patients over a year's time on this scale would be 4.58 points.

Showing cognition improvement with statistical significance on a specifically-designed rating scale is remarkable, even if the comparison is made to baseline. Achieving statistical significance should become easier the more patients are on trial, as the sample size is bigger and there is less chance that results are random. Coya's results in Alzheimer's are validated by those in ALS, and again confirm what I have been stating repeatedly, namely that anti-inflammatory treatments that reorient the immune system to homeostasis are generating powerful results across neurodegenerative diseases, and are - perhaps with the exception of Cassava Sciences - still largely under the radar of investors.

Apart from showing Coya's conviction, the fact that patients got tested on three scales and have highly corresponding results speaks to Coya 301's efficacy, outperforming any result seen from an anti-amyloid antibody. Coya's results may come from an open label proof of concept study at this point, but are nonetheless in eight Alzheimer's patients. In such a small number of patients, Coya even achieved statistical significance at a p-value of 0.015.

The biomarker results, showing treatment resulted in suppression of plasma pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines, were in line with efficacy. I am looking forward to full biomarker data which will hopefully be presented at the AAIC conference in July 2023.

Finally, safety results are consistent and quite opposite to the ARIA or brain-edema and deaths consistently reported with anti-amyloid therapies.

The almost immediate response is something I have also seen in two other companies working with anti-inflammatory treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, namely BioVie (BIVI) and INmune Bio (INMB), and I believe Cassava Sciences (SAVA) could be added here too.

In fact, I now see and have reported on more biotech companies with remarkable results in AD than I have seen successful anti-amyloid therapies. I believe that at a given point, these companies' results are where investors' eyes will be bound to turn to. It may probably need a triggering event, such as a major partnership or a successful well-controlled trial. Several of these are underway, but I fondly believe the market will start looking at these companies at a given point, as they further report their outstanding data.

Coya 301 as a backbone for combination therapy

Potentially the most relevant slide in the recently updated corporate presentation is the one shown below. Coya believes Coya 301 is a backbone for combination therapy, and that its efficacy may be enhanced, e.g. by adding in CTL4-lg or Abatacept, which is Coya 302. The slide actually includes a number of further enhancements to Coya 301. Coya's 302 results in ALS are indicative of such strong efficacy as I will address below, and that makes me wonder just how efficacious Coya 302 could be in AD, seeing the results in ALS which I will cover further below. If the above already didn't, I think that really makes the investment case here.

Coya 301 as a backbone for combination therapy (Corporate Presentation)

Note that the asterisks indicate partnership opportunities, as mentioned on the bottom.

Coya 302: stabilizing ALS

Introduction to Coya 302: low dose IL-2 and CTL4-lg / Abatacept

COYA 302 is an addition to Coya 301, adding a fusion protein CTL4-lg. The goal is to create synergy and to further suppress macrophage activity, which was only 20%-30% suppressed by Coya 301. There is scientific support for combination strategies with IL-2. Synergy with CTL4-lg has been seen in type 1 diabetes and allograft rejection models.

Coya 302 explanation (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 302 in ALS

COYA launched an open-label study in four patients with ALS, which has provided compelling results. I rank them under three themes: safety, biomarker efficacy and motor function.

First of all, again no safety issues were seen and all patients remained on trial.

Second, Treg suppressive function and other biomarker efficacy data were found to be strong in both trials, suggesting the desired efficacy.

Coya 302 biomarkers (Corporate Presentation)

Third, results on the standard ALS rating scale were unprecedented. The ALSFRS-R rating scale has 48 points. Prior to treatment, these patients were declining at an average of -1.1 points per month or -13,2 points per year. Normal ALS progressors show a one point drop every month on average, or 12 points per year. meaning these patients were normal ALS progressors. After treatment, they showed no further decline at 24 weeks, and only minimal decline at 48 weeks.

Coya 302 study in ALS (Corporate Presentation)

At 24 weeks, the typical treatment period in Phase 3 ALS trials, the score is 33.75, i.e. slightly above baseline at 33.5 points. Coya's Phase 2 design is also a trial over the course of 24 weeks. If the open label results could be reproduced, Coya's Phase 2 trial may bring remarkable results which I believe may be picked up globally, at least in the vibrant ALS community.

The above result also outperformed Coya 101's results, which had been good nonetheless. As a reminder, Coya 101 is an autologous treatment candidate which the company seems to have put on the backburner - for the moment.

Coya 101 study in ALS (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 302's results stand out

The average life expectancy of ALS patients is 2 to 5 years, with 50% dying within 2.5 years after symptoms onset, which shows just how devastating this disease is.

Normal decline and current treatment in ALS (Corporate Presentation)

Of the other treatment candidates in the pipeline for ALS that I am aware of, the best result comes from BrainStorm's (BCLI) Phase 3 trial with NurOwn, covered by me before. NurOwn is - not coincidentally, I believe - an anti-inflammatory treatment focused on reverting astrocyte's and microglia's pro-inflammatory phenotype. However, NurOwn's effects are far less strong than those seen by Coya, and NurOwn's Phase 3 trial did not reach statistical significance for the total patient population.

Post-treatment with Coya 302, patients' normal ALS progression seemed to return, suggesting treatment efficacy.

Coya 302 essentially gave patients who were on a 2-5 year trajectory to death an extra year of no decline. The results also suggest that efficacy could have been continued if treatment would have continued.

Finally, even if in a larger trial treatment efficacy would appear to be lower, the bar set by Relyvrio, Radicava or potentially NurOwn is not high, and Coya 302 may have synergistic effects with one or more of those treatments.

Coya plants to launch a Phase 2 clinical trial in ALS in the second half of 2023, in 60 patients, over a 24-week or 6-month treatment period. That trial is short and could therefore have results fairly soon after trial initiation.

Coya 302 Study Design (Corporate Presentation)

Coya 101, 201 and 206

As mentioned above, the purpose of this article was to focus on recent results from both Coya 301 and Coya 302 in ALS and AD, but the company's pipeline includes Coya 101, Coya 201 and Coya 206 as well.

I believe Coya 101's results have led the company to develop Coya 301 and Coya 302. Coya 101 is an autologous therapy candidate which has completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a trials in ALS, which showed that Treg suppressive function correlated to slowing of ALS progression. The Phase 2a results had shown that 75% of patients had stopped or slowed disease progression as evaluated with the ALSFRS-R rating scale over a 24-week period. Those trials have basically laid the foundations for what Coya is currently pursuing. Coya 101 has orphan drug designation for ALS.

Coya 201 is an autologous Treg exosome treatment candidate to be administered following Treg conversion and expansion from a patient's blood sample.

Coya 206 is an antigen directed Treg-derived exosome product candidate. I am awaiting further development or news from preclinical or human data on both before focusing on them at this stage of Coya's evolution.

Potential Catalysts

Coya will launch a Phase 2 trial in ALS and a Phase 1b/2 trial in FTD in the second half of 2023. I expect IND's for both are being prepared to be filed at this time.

Coya further expect to publish multiple peer-reviewed publications, and to update investors on possible out-license discussions for Coya 200 and Coya 206.

As for AD, Coya mentioned that it continued to analyze the data to decide next steps. I would find it surprising if the coming months would not see an inclusion of AD in Coya's pipeline, whether as a Phase 1 or Phase 2 trial, with Coya 301 in combination with another drug.

Valuation

ALS is the third common neurodegenerative disease, with an estimated 30,000 affected people in the US, and a global market size valued at $613 million in 2022.

FTD affects about 60,000 cases in the US, and has a market size of $343 million. The global costs related to dementia were $818 billion in 2015, and are expected to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2030.

The Alzheimer's markets is huge. Alzheimer's Disease is the most common neurodegenerative disease in the world, which leads to loss of cognition, and affects around 5.8 million people in the US, with estimates that it may triple by 2060. Its market size was valued at $6.1 billion in 2021.

On May 3, 2023, EF Hutton's analyst Elemer Piros came out with a research report putting a $28 price tag on Coya for the coming 12 months. With the upcoming announcements and trial initiations, I believe the company is drastically undervalued at this stage.

Financials and metrics

Coya received aggregate net proceeds of $14.5 million in the IPO. As of December 31, 2022, Coya had cash and cash equivalents of $5.9 million. That means that the company has about $17 million currently on the balance sheet.

Net loss for 2022 was $12.2 million compared to $4.9 million the year before. That means Coya should have financial runway for the coming twelve months.

Coya has 10.83 million shares outstanding, with a float of 7.77 million. Insiders own 17.39% of shares.

I will also mention here that Greenlight Capital, managed by David Einhorn, holds about 5% of outstanding shares.

Risks

Coya should file IND's in at least two indications fairly soon. These IND's still need to get approved, and there is always regulatory risk involved here. Trials will still need to be run, the FDA could halt them at any stage, and may require further trials to be run for approval than those desired by Coya. Competitive outcomes may mean Coya's drug candidates appear less attractive.

Coya is a micro-cap in the biotech space, which comes with the typical risks that investing in any of these involve. Share price volatility is higher than in many other sectors, and the company may elect to suspend or end trials. Finally, though financing is good for the moment, Coya will require further funding at a given point, which may lead to shareholder dilution.

Conclusion

Coya misleadingly appears to be a very early-stage company.

The company has taken the science on Tregs and inflammation in neurodegenerative diseases into the development of biologic combinations for ALS and Alzheimer's disease. It has run proof of concept trials which I believe investors can be particularly excited about, as their results on different standard rating scales in AD and ALS go much further than currently available treatments. Coya's treatment candidates furthermore appear to be well tolerated.

In ALS, patients who normally progressed 13.2 points over a year's time on a 48-point scale became practically progression free over 48 weeks with Coya 302 treatment. Biomarker data confirmed treatment response. If results at 24 weeks are reproduceable in its upcoming Phase 2 trial, then Coya may be set for a good-news-show that may not go unnoticed, at least not by the ALS community, which has been heard more than once by the FDA in the past.

In Alzheimer's, Coya just reported data from Coya 301, which is possibly less efficacious than Coya 302. On the MMSE rating scale, patients' cognition improved over the course of 4 months compared to mean baseline results. Even in such a small patient group, that result showed statistical significance meaning it was not random. On the two other rating scales, including the one reported by Biogen and Eli Lilly, patients' cognition remained stable during treatment. Those results validate each other, and are validated by those in ALS. Here as well, treatment was safe and biomarkers reported by Coya correlate with treatment efficacy.

Coya will soon file and IND in ALS and may immediately proceed to a Phase 2 trial, where trials typically have a six-month duration. Chances are its pipeline looks drastically different in some months. I believe Alzheimer's disease would be a value-adding addition here.

For all of the above, I am giving Coya a Strong Buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.