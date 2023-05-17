Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BST: 9.54% Yield Looks Attractive With Prospects For Capital Appreciation

Steven Fiorillo
Steven Fiorillo


Summary

  • BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a track record that spans 8 1/2 years of paying a monthly distribution while providing investors with several increases bringing the distribution to $0.25 per month.
  • The BST closed-end fund looks interesting as it trades at a 0.83% premium to NAV, and its underlying assets provide exposure to some of the most desired investments in the market.
  • After looking at its top holds, the BST top 33.43% of the portfolio will see EPS increase by an average of 90.9% thru 2025.
  • This could help fuel a bull run, and if that occurs, BST's NAV should increase which would lead to capital appreciation and possible distribution increases.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Since my last article (can be read here) on the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST), which was published on 7/26/22, a lot has changed. The Fed continued to increase rates, the cost of capital increased, and

Distributions

BST

EPS 2022 - 2025

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

