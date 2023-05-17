BST: 9.54% Yield Looks Attractive With Prospects For Capital Appreciation

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Since my last article (can be read here) on the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST), which was published on 7/26/22, a lot has changed. The Fed continued to increase rates, the cost of capital increased, and the overall market didn't rebound that much. Since that article, the S&P 500 (SP500) had increased by 4.34%, but BST fell -9.62%. After the distributions were accounted for, BST's total return was -2.31%, still underperforming the market, but certainly not as bad at only factoring in the shares decline.

For me, BST was an income play that had prospects for capital appreciation. After taking a fresh look at BST, I still like this closed-end fund (CEF) from BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) as an income play that can generate capital appreciation in the future. Since its inception at the end of 2014, BST has increased its monthly distribution by 150% while paying some substantial end-of-year distributions as well. When I look at the underlying holdings of BST, this is a CEF I want in my dividend portfolio because it allows me to benefit from having exposure to big tech companies that either don't pay a dividend, or have a small dividend yield, while BST is generating a yield of 9.54%.

BST is a high-yield CEF that has generated significant income over the years for its investors

The BST IPO was in late 2014, and it hit the market at around $20 per share. Since then, BST has paid a monthly distribution consecutively for the previous 102 months. Since its first distribution of $0.10 in December 2014, BST has increased its monthly distribution by 150% to $0.25 each month. Over the past 8 ½ years, BST has generated $19.61 in distribution income, which is just about 98% of its initial IPO price. If you had purchased shares of BST at the end of 2014, the shares would be up 57.9%, and you would have generated 98% of your investment in distributed income.

When I look at income plays, I want a reliable stream of income that can be depended on. BST is interesting because a technology and science fund wouldn't normally be associated with income. BST operates a bit differently than other funds. BLK has set up its trusts to be a bit different as they seek to provide total return through a combination of distributed income, realized, and unrealized gains. BST is able to generate a consistently high yield because it primarily writes single stock-covered call options and sometimes writes single stock put options against the underlying assets within its portfolio. By doing so, BST receives cash premiums from its overlayed option strategy, which helps support its current and future distributions.

This strategy is right up my alley as I write covered calls against some of my positions to generate additional income from my holdings. What I like about BST is that in its top ten holdings, you will find companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) which tend to have high option premiums. In addition to gaining exposure to tech and science companies that should have the ability to grow earnings in the future, BST is utilizing an options overlay strategy to benefit from the amount of income writing calls against these positions can bring in, and as these companies appreciate, the call premiums also increase. BST has an 8 ½ year track record of implementing this strategy, and during the bear market of 2022, BST's income distribution didn't skip a beat.

While BST was in the red considerably, many tech companies saw their market caps decline by large percentages. The difference is that BST was generating income each month for those investors that decided to stay invested. I plan on adding more BST in the future because I believe the markets will enter into a bull cycle in 2024 or 2025, and BST will benefit from significant capital appreciation, which should lead to future distribution increases as its underlying positions become more valuable.

Seeking Alpha

From a valuation standpoint, BST looks very interesting

Some investors can't fathom holding a position for 2 years, let alone 5 or 10. If you're looking at BST from where it was in 2021, it's been an awful investment, but many investments have underperformed. I don't trade, and in most cases, I am investing with a 5-10 year horizon, if not longer. I will exit a position if my investment thesis has changed and if I feel it's time to admit I was incorrect and move on. Over the previous 8 ½ years, an investment of $10,000 in BST has appreciated by roughly 200%, as it would have been valued at around $30,000 at the end of Q1 2023. Yes, the investment fell from around $47,000 to $30,000, but the actual investment is still up 200%.

If you look at the description under the 1st chart below, the growth of $10,000 is inclusive of both capital appreciation and reinvesting the distributions. By reinvesting the distributions, the share count has increased and helped keep the overall investment up. The other side is that the combination of the additional shares and the distribution increases helps increase the future distributable income that can continue to be reinvested or taken as cash.

Blackrock

At 2 points since BST went IPO, it traded at roughly a 12% premium to its net asset value (NAV). BST has a history of trading under its NAV and trading over its NAV, and today trades at a 0.83% premium to its NAV. I looked at the top ten holdings, which include MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, ASML Holding (ASML), Mastercard (MA), TSLA, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), Visa (V), Project Debussy, and AVGO. Other than Project Debussy, the other 9 positions are publicly traded and represent 33.43% of BST's underlying holdings. I mapped out the earnings projections for these 9 positions, and they all trend upward on a 3-year outlook.

In the graph below, I took the 2022 EPS and added the consensus estimates for 2023, 2024, and 2025. For instance, MSFT has 25 analysts making projections for the 2023 fiscal year, 30 for 2024, and 26 for 2025, while TSLA has 35 analysts making projections for 2023, 35 for 2024, and 22 for 2025. After going through these estimates, the 9 largest positions will see their earnings increase by an average of 96.90% thru 2025. While AAPL, MSFT, and TSLA have estimated dips in 2023, they're expected to grow their earnings by up to 50% in 2025.

If these analysts are close to being correct, this should push the market higher over the next several years, which should correlate to a higher NAV for BST. If this occurs, BST should appreciate in value and maybe even increase the distribution as the premiums become more lucrative on their single position covered-call writing

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

I own BlackRock Science and Technology Trust as an income play first, and the possible capital appreciation is the cherry on top. If we experience another bull market in 2024 or 2025, many of the companies found in BST's holding, including AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, and NVDA, should perform well. If an uptrend doesn't occur, I am fine holding BST and reinvesting the distributions to increase my future cash flow. I do feel that BST will see its NAV increase over time as the market appreciates and that many of its assets will appreciate, and that could provide the groundwork for another distribution increase.

After 8 ½ years, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust track record has been established. As these companies appreciate, so will the options premiums, and BST will take in more income from their options strategy. I am in this for the long haul, but BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, to me, is an interesting approach for generating income from an unlikely space and possibly generating a respectable amount of capital appreciation over time.