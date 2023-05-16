Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Homebuilders Sentiment And Stocks Still On The Rise

Summary

  • As we noted last week on the release of the latest mortgage purchase data, housing activity appears to have finally stabilized after plummeting earlier in the tightening cycle.
  • That improvement in housing markets is flowing through to builders as this morning’s release of homebuilder sentiment from the NAHB rose to 50 versus the expectation of it remaining unchanged at 45.
  • While the index still has a long way to go to get back to pre-pandemic levels, let alone the record highs from the first two years of the pandemic, in May it hit the highest level since last July.

Spurred By Rising Prices, Phoenix Undergoes A New Housing Boom

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

That improvement in housing markets is flowing

NAHB housing market index

iShares Home Construction ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/ITB' title='iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF'>ITB</a>)

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

