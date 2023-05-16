Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 7:39 PM ETGSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT)
GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lee-Lean Shu - Chairman, President and CEO

Didier Lasserre - VP of Sales

Douglas Schirle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Doyle - Needham

Jeff Bernstein - TD Cowen

Orin Hirschman - AIGH Investment Partners

Operator

Greetings, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GSI Technology's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Before we begin today's call, the Company has requested that I read the following Safe Harbor Statement.

The matters discussed in this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of GSI Technology that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Additionally, I have also been asked to advise you that this conference call is being recorded today, May 16, 2023, at the request of GSI Technology.

Hosting the call today is Lee-Lean Shu, the Company's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. With him are Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer; and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Shu. Please go ahead, sir.

Lee-Lean Shu

Good day, everyone, and welcome to our fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results

earnings call.

The 2023 fiscal year was filled with many positive developments, new partnerships, and progress toward achieving our goals. We also experienced setbacks and unforeseen delays on several

fronts with the APU. We learned a lot during the year about the addressable market Gemini-I can

reasonably pursue with our team, given our limited resources.

However, we recently have made significant strides in leveraging

