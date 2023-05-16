Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

On Monday, May 15, Oramed (NASDAQ:ORMP) announced that their partner in China had completed a positive phase 3 oral insulin trial in China and had submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the Chinese regulator.

In the PR, ORMP did not disclose any data or details from their Chinese partner's successful trial, instead, they focused on presenting "positive" data from sub-groups of the failed US trial.

ORMP is now said to be "exploring ways to move forward with its oral insulin product", a sharp contrast from a prior announcement (on Jan 11), in which they "expects to discontinue its oral insulin clinical activities for T2D".

The news seems to be well-received by the market, see below.

Perhaps such a positive response is reasonable, given the devastating crash on Jan 11, when the failed US p3 trial was announced.

Below, I would like to point out few concerns for any potential or existing investors to consider.

The China Connection: Lost in Translation

1. Chinese Clinical Trial Registry

It's surprising to me that in ORMP's PR, there was very little disclosed about the successful phase 3 oral insulin trial in China, except to say that the trial was conducted "under a differentiated study protocol".

I don't know what a "differentiated study protocol" means, nor how it compares to ORMP's failed/terminated US trial protocol (trial 1; trial 2).

On the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry site, I could not find this 'differentiated study protocol,' having tried many key word searches, e.g. phase 3 or all (in Study phase), T2D (in Target disease), or Hefei Tianhui Biotechnology (in Primary/Secondary sponsor).

It is possible that this trial is indeed not registered in this Registry, which on May 6 has 69,783 Chinese clinical trials registered (see below); or perhaps the site's search engine is far from efficient.

2. Neither HTIT nor HTBT reports their successful [ORMP partnered] oral insulin p3 trial

Having no luck in finding the protocol in the Chinese Registry, I thought perhaps ORMP's Chinese partner, Hefei Tianhui Biotechnology (HTIT), will be a much better source of information.

However, such an assumption seems mistaken.

First, if you google "Hefei Tianhui Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (HTIT)", you'll find a Chinese company called "Hefei Tianmai Biotechnology Development co., ltd. (HTBT)" instead, though if you look hard enough you'll find the connection.

In any case, HTBT does not seem to disclose anything on their site, regarding their successful oral insulin phase 3 trial, or that their marketing application submission to the Chinese regulator.

Instead, you'll find two versions of the latest news, depending on whether you know Chinese or not.

In English, the latest news item is from 2014-07-02 on the development of HTBT's own recombinant human insulin products.

Or if you know Chinese, the latest news item is from 2023-03-30, where one of HTBT's injectable insulin products has been awarded a Certificate of Honor for their product's quality (which expires in 2 years), by the local city government where the company is located.

I hope that I'm not the only one who finds this lack of news from HTBT about their successful oral insulin phase 3 trial and marketing application very odd!

ORMP's post-hoc analysis

According to ORMP, they have found subgroups of US trial patients whose data, upon post-hoc analysis, are similarly positive, as the China trial.

This is what the PR said:

These subsets exhibited an over 1% placebo adjusted, statistically significant, reduction in HbA1c. The significant impact of baseline BMI on the responder group within the U.S. Phase 3 trial aligns with the positive data from the HTIT trial in China. The U.S. subpopulation and the Chinese general trial population shared a very similar baseline BMI... Conclusion: Patients over 54 of age with BMI of less than 31 tend to have the largest reduction in A1c p-value lower than 0.002.

And from these, ORMP seems to have a more positive outlook regarding their oral insulin candidate's prospect, as the CEO said in the PR:

Based on these findings, Oramed is exploring ways to move forward with its oral insulin product

As a biotech investor, I find conclusions or insights drawn from any post-hoc analysis unreliable, especially from trials that have failed.

Also, given the fact that little to none is known about the Chinese protocol, e.g. dosing, it may be meaningless to cross compare these two trials, even if they studied the same drug candidate.

For example, an ORMP long posted a comment on a StockTwits forum that the China study use much higher dosage (16mg 3x daily) than ORMP's US trial (8mg once/twice daily) (see below).

However, I have been unable to verify the dosing used in China trial and therefore cannot confirm if this post is accurate.

If it is accurate, then I agree that there seems to be little to no consistency in ORMP's oral insulin's efficacy data, as discussed in my previous SA article.

Conclusion

I find it strange that ORMP's announcement regarding a successful p3 oral insulin trial in China by their Chinese partner, lacks both data and details.

The lack of verifiable confirmation either in the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry, or from the Chinese company, HTBT, about this p3 trial is also concerning.

Even if it is true and that HTBT or as ORMP calls them HTIT, is on its way to a potential approval in China [and is totally keeping quiet about it], the China deal seems modest, relative to ORMP's estimate of the market size.

In terms of developing it for the US market, I think it's going to be an uncertain and difficult road ahead, as there is to-date very little consistent efficacy data being generated.

As the title I have chosen for this article indicates, I hope that this article is helpful to buyers of this stock.

Thanks very much for reading. Wishing you all the best!