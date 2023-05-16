Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oramed: Buyer Beware

May 16, 2023 9:04 PM ETOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)3 Comments
C. C. Abbott profile picture
C. C. Abbott
3.4K Followers

Summary

  • On May 15, Oramed announced that their partner in China had completed a positive phase 3 oral insulin trial in China and had submitted an application to the Chinese regulator.
  • In the same PR, Oramed announced their post-hoc analysis of their failed US p3 trial and said that they found positive data in subgroups of trial participants.
  • Oramed is "exploring ways to move forward with its oral insulin product". Previously, Oramed expected to discontinue its oral insulin clinical activities for T2D [Type2 Diabetics].
  • I take a look and share my thoughts here.

Believe concept of lie on dark background and belief. Lies or trust. Realistic 3D render.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

On Monday, May 15, Oramed (NASDAQ:ORMP) announced that their partner in China had completed a positive phase 3 oral insulin trial in China and had submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the Chinese regulator.

In the

a chart

Seeking Alpha (5-day chart ending on May 16)

a chart

Seeking Alpha (1-year chart ending on May 16)

a table

Chinese Clinical Trial Registry

a table

Chinese Clinical Trial Registry

a photo

HTBT website

a photo

HTBT site

a photo

HTBT site

a post

StockTwits ORMP forum

a slide

ORMP Presentation

Both my spouse and I have a DPhil from Oxford University. Mine is in Cell Physiology and his is in Bio-organic Chemistry. Our investment focus is on small/micro cap biotech. My SA articles are not stock tips/predictions, financial advice or substitutes for your own due diligence. I'm not a financial adviser. I wrote SA articles for myself and for anyone who find reading & considering SA articles helpful in their investment research. Wishing you the best in seeking & finding alpha through biotech investing!

