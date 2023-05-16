Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZoomInfo: Good Long-Term Growth Stock With Great Margins

May 16, 2023 9:34 PM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)1 Comment
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
886 Followers

Summary

  • ZoomInfo has a strong track record of growth as well as excellent unit economics that are still improving.
  • The company has been operating profitably and is cash efficient, bringing in 1.64x as much as operating cash flow as operating income last quarter.
  • It also has a large total addressable market and a growing suite of products.
  • Along with these factors, the stock doesn't have an expensive long-term forward valuation and is a good growth buy in my book.
Businessman using tablet analyzing sales data and economic growth graph chart. Business strategy. Abstract icon. Digital marketing.

ipopba

Overview

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is a fast-growing B2B sales and customer intelligence software company. While growth moderated earlier this year for ZoomInfo just as it has for the technology sector overall, ZoomInfo’s latest quarter still showed a healthy 24.41% revenue growth y/y

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
886 Followers
Investment analyst and prop trader primarily covering the technology sector.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ZI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.