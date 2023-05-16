Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MakeMyTrip: Gross Bookings Growth Encouraging But Pressure On Earnings Remain

May 16, 2023 9:36 PM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)
Summary

  • The Indian market is expected to see a seasonal drop in travel demand up until October.
  • While growth in MakeMyTrip's gross bookings across the Air Ticketing segment has been encouraging, the same has seen modest growth from that of the previous quarter.
  • While I view the stock as having long-term growth potential, I take the view that earnings on a yearly basis would need to see a rebound to justify further upside.

View of Mumbai showing the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the centre.

Sanjog Mhatre/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While gross bookings for the Air Ticketing segment has continued to see growth into Q4, I take the view that earnings on a yearly basis would need to see a rebound to justify further

Figures sourced from previous MakeMyTrip Earnings Releases (Q1 2020 to Q4 2023). Figures provided in USD millions. Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn visualisation library.

MakeMyTrip: Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

MakeMyTrip Q3 2023 Earnings Release: For the three months ended December 31

MakeMyTrip Q4 2023 Earnings Release: For the three months ended March 31

