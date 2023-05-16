mysticenergy

Gulfport Energy's (NYSE:GPOR) stock has performed well since I looked at it in early March, as it is up nearly +25% since then. Gulfport's production has also exceeded expectations so far and it now expects its average 2023 production to end up near the high-end of its initial guidance. It has also been able to pay off its credit facility debt (albeit with the help of working capital changes).

Gulfport's excellent results improve its estimated value a bit, but due to its share price appreciation since early March I now consider it a buy instead of a strong buy. I estimate Gulfport's value at approximately $110 per share based on my long-term commodity price scenario of $3.75 NYMEX gas and $75 WTI oil.

Q1 2023 Results

Gulfport generated average net production of 1,057 MMCFE per day in Q1 2023, which was above expectations, and was a slight +1% increase over its Q4 2022 production. Gulfport now indicates that its full-year production is trending towards the high end of its guidance range of 1,000 to 1,040 MMCFE per day.

Gulfport's natural gas price differential was also fairly narrow during the quarter, as it realized negative $0.11 to NYMEX for its natural gas before hedges. This was better than its guidance range for the full year, although it is sticking to its negative $0.20 to negative $0.35 guidance range for now.

Gulfport paid off all its $145 million in credit facility debt during Q1 2023, although that was largely helped by working capital changes. Gulfport generated $63.1 million in adjusted free cash flow in Q1 2023.

It now also has a borrowing base of $1.1 billion for its credit facility, along with elected commitments of $900 million. It currently has no outstanding borrowings under that credit facility, which now matures in May 2027.

2023 Results At Current Strip

Gulfport may now end up averaging approximately 1.04 Bcfe per day in production during 2023. With that amount of production and current strip prices, I now expect Gulfport to generate $1.156 billion in oil and gas revenues, while its hedges add another $123 million in positive value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 338,982,800 $2.60 $881 NGLs (Barrels) 5,061,333 $31.00 $157 Oil (Barrels) 1,708,200 $69.00 $118 Hedge Value $123 Total Revenue $1,279 Click to enlarge

Gulfport is now projected to generate $257 million in free cash flow in 2023 based on current strip prices.

It has been using some of that free cash flow to repurchase shares. So far in 2023 (up to late April), it had repurchased 0.514 million shares for $37.3 million at an approximate average price of $72 to $73 per share.

Expenses $ Million Transportation, Gathering, Processing and Compression $368 LOE $64 Taxes Other Than Income $40 G&A $45 Interest and Preferred Dividends $55 Capex $450 Total Expenses $1,022 Click to enlarge

Notes On Valuation

I had previously valued Gulfport at approximately $105 per share based on long-term $3.75 NYMEX gas and $70 WTI oil. I am typically using $75 WTI oil now along with $3.75 NYMEX gas for my long-term commodity prices now. At those commodity prices (and around 1.04 Bcfe per day in average production) I estimate Gulfport's value at approximately $110 per share now. This is still approximately 15% above its current share price, although its upside isn't as great as it was a couple months ago.

Conclusion

Gulfport's share price has gone from the high-$70s when I looked at it in early March to the mid-$90s now. It has performed excellently in terms of production, with continued strong recent well performance. This has led me to increase its modeled 2023 production by approximately 2%.

Gulfport appears capable of generating over $250 million in free cash flow in 2023 still despite weak natural gas prices and it has been repurchasing a decent number of shares. I estimate its value at approximately $110 per share based on a rebound in natural gas prices to a long-term level of $3.75.