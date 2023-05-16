pidjoe

Investment Thesis

Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is the second-largest manufacturer of solar trackers in the world, which are used in utility-scale solar projects to optimize the capture of solar energy. I anticipate ARRY to continue to grow at a double-digit growth rate between 2022 and 2030 due to policy support, solar energy's low cost, and state and federal utility mandates. While I expect government regulations on solar panel imports to have a short-term impact, I believe in the long-term potential for utility-scale solar and view ARRY as being on the cusp of higher margins and greater free cash flow.

Company Description

Array Technologies, Inc. is based in Albuquerque, NM and also has offices in Phoenix, AZ. The company has been publicly traded for around two years, but it was established in 1989. ARRY is the second largest manufacturer of ground-mounting systems (trackers) for utility-scale solar energy projects, with a global market share of approximately 25%.

Solid Q1 2023 Results

ARRY reported better-than-expected 1Q PF EBITDA of $67mm on revenue of $377mm. This exceeded projections as certain project deliveries were accelerated from 2Q. Gross margin also surpassed expectations at 26.9% due to higher volume, better product mix, and lower transport costs.

The company's strong 1Q results were driven by the timing of project deliveries. However, the backlog declined quarter-on-quarter as some customers are awaiting IRA guidelines from the Treasury before finalizing purchase orders, particularly regarding domestic content requirements. This was factored into the company's revenue guidance range, but the top-end of the outlook was adjusted lower. EBITDA and EPS guidance remain unchanged as operational improvements continue to enhance gross margin.

During the quarter, ARRY generated $42mm in free cash flow, benefiting from a 38-day improvement in the cash conversion cycle. This was a result of enhanced profitability and management's efforts to optimize working capital efficiency. The management has prioritized restoring consistent positive free cash flow generation, and investors will closely monitor future quarters to gauge the effectiveness of the working capital efficiency measures.

New Business Process Enabling Steady Improvement in Margins

ARRY implemented a new business process in Q2'21 to better align the timing of customer orders with the procurement of materials due to negative impacts on the company's margins caused by rising steel and freight costs. This led to a decline in gross margins from the time of ARRY's IPO until the implementation of the updated process. During this period, there was an inverse relationship between ARRY's stock price and the price of steel. The updated business process improves ARRY's ability to protect margins in a period of rising input prices. Since its implementation, gross margins have been on an upward trajectory, and the relationship between steel prices and ARRY's stock price has not been statistically significant.

Solar Market's Growth To Benefit ARRY

ARRY's continued to expand topline at a ~20% growth rate as a result of the increasing use of solar power worldwide, which is driven by a global shift towards clean and renewable energy sources and the reduction of carbon emissions. The adoption of solar and wind energy is crucial to achieving the Paris Climate Agreement's temperature targets and countries' net-zero emission goals by 2050. In the U.S., utility-scale solar power accounted for 5.7% of the electricity sector's capacity in 2021, and BNEF projects an increase to 16% by 2030 and 22.3% by 2050.

Several Growth Drivers in the U.S.

Annual utility-scale solar deployments in the U.S. are projected to grow at a 10% CAGR through 2030 (according to BNEF), driven by policy support (e.g., IRA), solar's low cost (relative to other sources of energy), and state/federal utility mandates to de-carbonize and achieve net zero targets.

The level of solar power adoption will depend on the level of government intervention, such as tax credits, subsidies, and tariffs. President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act on August 16, 2022, which is expected to boost demand for solar installations in the U.S. due to the extension and expansion of investment and production tax credits. The Solar Energy Industries Association estimates that the tax incentives and manufacturing provisions in the IRA will increase solar deployment by more than 40% up to 2027.

Solar power has become increasingly cost-effective in the past decade due to lower prices of raw materials, which have benefited from economies of scale as demand increased, and improvements in manufacturing efficiency. In 2016, the cost of using solar power for generating utility-scale electricity became comparable to natural gas, reaching around $0.06 per kWh and signaling a turning point for solar adoption. Currently, the levelized cost of electricity from solar projects is lower than that of natural gas-powered plants.

The need to increase the use of renewable energy sources and retire fossil fuel power plants due to regulatory requirements is a significant factor in driving demand for solar systems, including trackers. It is expected that a significant proportion of renewable power generation will come from solar projects. As of the end of 2021, 31 states in the U.S. and the District of Columbia have implemented Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) or clean energy standards (CES), which require electricity suppliers to generate a certain amount of their electricity from renewable resources or carbon-free eligible technologies. Ten states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam, have set deadlines ranging from 2030 to 2050 to achieve 100% clean or renewable portfolio requirements.

Valuation

In my analysis of ARRY stock, I have used a P/E-based valuation approach, considering the fact that the company has reported positive adjusted net income on an annual basis since its IPO. I assumed a P/E multiple of 28x for ARRY, which was derived from a regression of a comparable peer group of machinery companies based on earnings growth rates and gross margins. Using this multiple, my estimate of ARRY's EPS for 2024, I have calculated a projected price target of $35 on the stock. It is important to note that since its IPO, ARRY's P/E ratio based on consensus estimates has ranged from 6-33x, with an average of 21x.

Near-Term Risks

The U.S. Department of Commerce's investigation and tariffs on solar panels from China, as well as the detention of some panels to enforce forced labor laws, could hinder the growth of solar deployment in the U.S. However, the Commerce department's preliminary ruling on AD/CVD, which penalizes only a few Chinese solar panel companies, is viewed as manageable for the industry. While the U.S. relies heavily on Chinese panels, the industry has one and a half years to prepare before the Biden Administration's moratorium ends. Moreover, the company's low capital requirements due to its asset-light approach and procurement strategy from third-party manufacturers result in low barriers to entry after patent expiration, which is a concern. However, ARRY has taken measures to defend its intellectual property by securing 15 new patents in the last three years and demonstrating its commitment to protecting its patent portfolio through the positive resolution of a dispute with NEXTracker.

Investors' Takeaway

Array Technologies, Inc. is positioned to benefit from the rising adoption of solar energy by global initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. ARRY has implemented a new business process to align customer orders with material procurement to protect margins from rising input costs. The cost-effectiveness of solar power, regulatory requirements, and renewable portfolio standards drive the need for solar systems and trackers. Investing in ARRY can provide a sustainable approach to participate in the growth of the utility-scale solar industry.