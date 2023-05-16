Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EVG: Avoid On Recession Worries

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • EVG holds a portfolio of senior loans, foreign debt, and MBS securities.
  • The fund's 10.1% distribution yield is a mirage as it is funded from return investors' own capital.
  • With the economy on the cusp of a recession, levered credit funds like the EVG may suffer significant MTM losses in the coming months.

Road Intersection and red pedestrian crossing sign

LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote a cautious article on the Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG). I was primarily concerned about the 'return of principal' characteristics of the fund, as the EVG fund

EVG has underperformed

Figure 1 - EVG has underperformed BKLN and MBB (Seeking Alpha)

EVG has shrinking distribution

Figure 2 - EVG has shrinking distribution (Seeking Alpha)

EVG distribution yield

Figure 3 - EVG distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

SLOOS surve lead high yield credit spreads

Figure 4 - SLOOS survey lead high yield credit spreads (Financial Times)

ISM Manufacturing PMI has been in contraction territory since late 2022

Figure 5 - ISM Manufacturing PMI has been contracting since late 2022 (ismworld.org)

ISM Services PMI have slowed dramatically

Figure 6 - ISM Services PMI have slowed dramatically (ismworld.org)

U.S. real GDP growth has slowed to a 1.1% rate

Figure 7 - U.S. Real GDP growth has slowed to 1.1% rate in Q1/2023 (BEA)

EVG's NAV is inversely proportional to high yield credit spreads

Figure 8 - EVG's NAV is inversely proportional to high yield credit spreads (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

More than half of EVG's portfolio is non-investment grade

Figure 9 - More than half of EVG's portfolio is rated non-investment grade (eatonvance.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.96K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.