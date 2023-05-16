Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Land Securities Group plc (LSGOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.37K Followers

Land Securities Group plc (OTCPK:LSGOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Allan - Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Simms - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Miranda Cockburn - Panmure

Sam Knott - Kolytics

Paul May - Barclays

Max Nimmo - Numis

Mark Allan

Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Landsec's 2023 Full-Year Results. When we launched our strategy back in late 2020, it was based on two clear and simple principles: to focus our resources, where we have genuine competitive advantage, and to maintain a strong balance sheet. And since then, we've done exactly that. And as a result, we are in excellent shape, even though global economic and financial market conditions have deteriorated materially over the past year.

Inflation and interest rates are up sharply and credit conditions have tightened, which has put pressure on values across every asset class, including property. Now, on our half year results 6 months ago, we said we expected this pressure to continue, which it has. And whilst the political situation has stabilized somewhat since then, interest rates remain volatile, making it difficult to predict, where they will eventually settle, although we think it is unlikely that this will be back at the level seen for much of the past decade.

And this is important for two reasons. Firstly, our strategy was never based on the idea that this ultra-low rate environment would persist. And neither or our decisions now based on a hope that interest rates will fall back to those low levels if we wait long enough. And our resolve to sell £1.4 billion of mature offices over the past year underlines this. Secondly, and most importantly, this new reality plays directly to the strengths that we've been building since 2020.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.