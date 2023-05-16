Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Natural Gas May Be Critical To Lowering Carbon Emissions

May 16, 2023 10:28 PM ETDBE, JJE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, GAZ, UGAZF
Invesco US profile picture
Invesco US
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • High upfront costs, shorter life spans, and intermittent energy are some of the limitations of renewable energy sources.
  • Natural gas power plants release approximately 60% less carbon emissions than coal power plants.
  • The energy sector and midstream operators can potentially benefit from growth in demand for natural gas, in our view.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Originally posted on May 3, 2023

By Brian Watson, Senior Portfolio Manager

Renewables are projected to contribute a growing share of the globe's future energy needs. Using them to materially reduce the need for hydrocarbons, however, will take many decades, is significantly

Oil, coal, and gas supplied increased energy demand

Source: BP Statistical Review of World Energy 71st Edition

Replacing coal power with natural gas reduces emissions

Source: Thunder Said Energy, “Scope 4 emissions: avoided CO2 has value?” August 22, 2022.

Natural gas is a cost efficient way to reduce CO2 emissions

Source: ProEst, “Power plant construction: how much does it cost?” Feb. 22, 2021.

This article was written by

