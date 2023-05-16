Why Natural Gas May Be Critical To Lowering Carbon Emissions

imaginima

Originally posted on May 3, 2023

By Brian Watson, Senior Portfolio Manager

Renewables are projected to contribute a growing share of the globe's future energy needs. Using them to materially reduce the need for hydrocarbons, however, will take many decades, is significantly complex, and will be very expensive. Plus, renewables are ill-suited to meet many sources of hydrocarbon demand.

Because fully replacing traditional hydrocarbons with renewables faces significant challenges, it’s important to manage hydrocarbon use in an environmentally conscious way. Natural gas offers relative carbon efficiency and affordability and is set to play a growing role in meeting this demand.

Replacing hydrocarbon energy in context

Windmills have been in use for centuries and large-scale solar farms have been around since the 1980s, but renewable energy still only accounts for 6.7% of today’s global energy consumption.1 Traditional hydrocarbons such as oil, gas, and coal have largely supplied the globe's incredible increase in energy demand over the past century.

Oil, coal, and gas supplied increased energy demand

Source: BP Statistical Review of World Energy 71st Edition

The reason for this trend is simple. Hydrocarbons work. They’re abundant, provide reliable energy, and are easily transportable and affordable. Though wind turbines and solar panels continue to improve, there are limits to the implementation of renewable energy sources. For example, both wind and solar energy:

Carry high upfront costs relative to comparable baseload capacity coal or natural gas generation

Only provide intermittent energy (The sun doesn’t always shine, it’s not always windy.)

Have shorter useful life spans 2

Only work best in locations with certain environmental conditions (reliable wind or infrequent cloud cover)

Require very large footprints, limiting the ability to place facilities in congested locations

Generate electricity, which cannot help meet the high heat requirement of many industrial processes

Aren’t a substitute for hydrocarbon feedstock for the manufacture of materials (plastics, textiles, etc.)

Require substantial modification of existing homes/businesses currently using natural gas, fuel oil, or propane to meet winter heating needs

Of the above shortfalls, utility-scale batteries offer the potential to mitigate intermittency. Batteries of a sufficient scale, however, add considerable costs to already high upfront costs and exacerbate concerns around material availability, the energy intensity of the construction process, and the challenge of environmentally friendly disposal.3

Producing less carbon counts too

Because fully replacing traditional hydrocarbons with renewables faces significant challenges, it’s important to manage hydrocarbon use in an environmentally conscious way. Understanding relative greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and hydrocarbon alternatives is important. A new term, referred to as “Scope 4 emissions”4 was coined to aid in this effort. Scope 4 measures how a company’s actions or investment avoids carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions against an initial baseline of its current and forecasted plan. (Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions are commonly used measures of existing emissions.)

For example, installing a new gas-fired generation facility to replace a coal plant scores well on Scope 4 metrics because natural gas power plants release approximately 60% less carbon emissions than coal. Conversely, installing a new solar farm to replace a current nuclear plant wouldn’t score well on Scope 4 emissions since the nuclear plant already produces low emissions.

Importantly, when including Scope 4 emissions in an analysis, replacing the energy produced by a coal power plant with a natural gas power plant reduces emissions by up to two-thirds the amount of replacing it with wind or solar power (see chart below). Natural gas power emissions reduction is accelerated when the cost of building a gas-fired power plant versus renewables is included.5

Replacing coal power with natural gas reduces emissions

Source: Thunder Said Energy, “Scope 4 emissions: avoided CO2 has value?” August 22, 2022.

Natural gas may be more cost-effective too

Every $1 billion invested in natural gas power plants offsets more than 3x as much CO2 as wind or solar when taking the full emissions lifecycle of the project into consideration.5 This is because natural gas generation:

Has a lower initial investment than renewables, nearly 50% less per kilowatt of installed wind capacity and 75% less than installed solar capacity 6

Plants provide 10-15-year longer lifespans compared to wind farms and have comparable lifespans to solar farms2

The chart below reflects per dollar comparison and highlights the efficiency of natural gas at reducing C02 emissions.

Natural gas is a cost-efficient way to reduce CO2 emissions

Source: ProEst, “Power plant construction: how much does it cost?” Feb. 22, 2021.

Natural gas replacing coal would be a huge step in the right direction

If world leaders are looking to make a large change in CO2 emissions and meet the Paris Agreement goals, it’s clear from this analysis that dramatically decreasing coal’s market share of energy production would make a difference. Coal provides 30% of the world’s energy but is the source of 50% of the world’s CO2.5

Unfortunately, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), coal-fired power plants were the top contributor to power generation growth.7 Coal has been the fuel source of choice for many developing countries. China and India, two of the fastest-growing economies over the last 20 years, have added 6.5 billion tons of C02 emissions via coal power plants producing about 1,200 gigawatts of electricity.8 If Asia switched just 20% of its coal-fired power generation to gas, it could reduce its CO2 emissions by the equivalent of all German emissions.9

The good news is that plans to utilize natural gas generation are rising and are expected to slowly decrease coal use. China increased its natural gas consumption by 23% between 2019 and 2021,8 and it’s anticipated its natural gas demand could double over the next 20 years.9 India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand is forecasted to triple by 2050.10 In aggregate, global liquified natural gas (LNG) demand could grow by 40% by 2030.11 These actions may meaningfully reduce carbon emissions.

Conclusion

It appears likely that increasing both natural gas availability and renewable energy capacity will be required to meet the world’s dual mandate of growing energy availability and environmental consciousness. Energy analysts and forecasters, including BP,11 (BP), Shell,12 (SHEL), and McKinsey,13 see natural gas playing a significantly larger role in meeting the world’s energy demand in the near- and medium-term future.

We believe the US energy sector and US midstream operators are positioned to potentially materially benefit from the outlook for growth in natural gas demand.

