Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Q1 2023 MLP/Midstream Payouts Solid As Equities Wobble

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.7K Followers

Summary

  • On a year-over-year basis, over 90% of the broad Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) by weighting has grown their dividends. No AMNA constituent has cut its dividend for seven straight quarters.
  • Dividend growth complements the already compelling yields for MLPs/midstream, which tend to be more generous than other income investments.
  • Some midstream companies have set multi-year growth targets for dividends, which provides helpful visibility to future payouts.

A view of the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline with Summer Colors

redtea

Another quarter of strong dividend announcements from midstream MLPs and corporations is well-timed amid broader market and energy volatility. Investors turning to midstream for income or as a safer haven in the energy space will be glad to know

QQ Midstream Dividend Comparison

YY Midstream Dividend Comparison

Midstream Yields Graph

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.7K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.