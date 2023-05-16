Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 9:46 PM ETAssure Holdings Corp. (IONM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.37K Followers

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brett Maas - Investor Relations

John Farlinger - Director, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

John Price - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Assure Holdings First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Brett Maas of Hayden IR. You may begin.

Brett Maas

Hello, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss our shareholdings financial results for the first quarter of 2023. On the call today are Executive Chairman and CEO, John Farlinger; and CFO, John Price. Pre-market this morning, the company issued a press release announcing its results. The release is available in the Investors section of the company's website.

Before we begin the prepared remarks, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the statements made today will be forward-looking and are made under the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors. We refer you to Assure's recent filings with the SEC including its annual report on Form 10-K for the full year for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact the company's future operating results and financial condition.

Also on today's call management will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures which we believe provide useful information for investors. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, please consult the most recently filed 10-Q associated with the filing of the earnings release for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which is available on the SEC's website. This

