Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 9:51 PM ETTattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF), TTCFW
Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Devin Sullivan - Investor Relations, Senior Vice President, Equity Group

Sam Galletti - President & Chief Executive Officer

Stephanie Dieckmann - Chief Financial Officer

Sarah Galletti - Chief Creative Officer & The Tattooed Chef

Conference Call Participants

Cody Ross - UBS

JP Wollam - Roth MKM Capital Partners

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Tattooed Chef First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to our host, Devin Sullivan of The Equity Group. Thank you. You may begin.

Devin Sullivan

Thank you, Diego. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to Tattooed Chef's first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. On the call today are Sam Galletti, President and Chief Executive Officer; Sarah Galletti, Chief Creative Officer and the Tattooed Chef; and Stephanie Dieckmann, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have accessed to the earnings release, which went out yesterday afternoon and is available at the company's website, www.tattooedchef.com.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks being given today contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such statements involve a number of known and unknown uncertainties, many of which are outside the company's control and can cause future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Important factors and risks that could cause or contribute to such differences are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and

