MPLX's Distribution Isn't Special; It's Real

May 16, 2023 11:41 PM ETMPLX LP (MPLX)
Summary

  • MPLX is generating enough extra cash to increase its regular distribution by $0.15 per quarter, a past one-time event.
  • We suspect that the amount of increase will be in the $0.07 - $0.10 range.
  • The company has its highest priority to significantly increase the regular payment leaving behind possibilities for specials.

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past several months, we have written articles addressing MPLX's (NYSE:MPLX) possible uses for its excessively large amount of extra cash. Our last coverage on MPLX was in February. The company paid

Excess Cash

MPLX 1st Quarter

MPLX

I have been an investor for several decades enduring the 87 crash, 2000 crash, and 08 crash. I do use trading systems developed with TradeStation. I have enjoyed the rewards from both buy and hold and trading. My professional experiences includes several decades as a process control engineer. I hold a JD from an eastern law school.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

