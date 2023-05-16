cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past several months, we have written articles addressing MPLX's (NYSE:MPLX) possible uses for its excessively large amount of extra cash. Our last coverage on MPLX was in February. The company paid a special several quarters back, then added a small increase to the fixed distribution. With MPLX paying a large portion of its cash to Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC), confusion always followed in determining the direction MPLX might take. Understanding this direction and the critical element this plays when using covered calls to juice up yields is paramount. At this conference, management clearly through down the direction. The primary means for distributing earnings won't be repurchases nor special distributions nor undue capital expenses but fixed distributions. The special approach was terminated being replaced with something real and permanent. The real thing is always the best so let's go enjoy "the real thing."

During the conference call, management reported earnings and results showing continued and steady growth, a nice and warm welcome for long-term investors. From the prepared remarks,

"Our business continues to grow and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion, an increase of 9% year-over-year and a new quarterly record for the partnership. Distributable cash flow of nearly $1.3 billion was up 5% year-over-year."

Continuing, EBITDA grew 9% while DCF grew 5%. DCF lagged with its exposure to higher capital maintenance spending in the 1st quarter, an event that will even out as the year plays out. Leverage ended at 3.5, while debt remained constant at $21 billion. Management did note that growth capital will materially increase beginning in the 2nd quarter, a somewhat predictable seasonal pattern.

Finally, management restated its continued and important role with Marathon and it's receiving over $2 billion a year in distributions.

On a segment breakout, L&S added $122 million year over year, while G&P results decreased $40 driven by lower natural gas [NG] pricing. In more detail, pipeline volumes increased 6% driven by capital debottlenecking at Marathon refinery turnarounds. Terminal volumes increased 5%.

In order to better estimate future G&P performance, management added a nice bit of commentary on the relationship between EBITDA and NGL prices. "

"As a rough rule of thumb, our annual results are impacted by about $20 million for every $0.05 per gallon change in NGL prices. NGL prices averaged $0.77 per gallon for the quarter, as compared to $1.15 in the first quarter of 2022, resulting in roughly a $40 million unfavorable effect versus the prior year period."

MPLX's management seems a cut ahead of other companies with its clarity in communicating meaningful tools for more easily evaluating performance and future expectations. The above quote is just one of several that has been included. A couple other gems will be discussed later.

A general overview by management of effects that extremely low NG pricing might have on future business performance was included in that long-term production outlooks remain unchanged. The largest provider of NG comes from Marcellus, the lowest cost producer in the U.S... With respect to the Permian, crude prices dictate the volumes for NG. The same is true for the Bakken region. Management is expecting a shift from dry gas production to wells rich in ethane and other liquids. A shift similar to this increases the company results with its liquid fractionation assets.

With respect to refining outages, Michael Hennigan, CEO, reminded the analysts that Marathon's outage schedule is heavily weighted into the 1st half of the year, where last year it was opposite. Investors might expect stronger refining results in the later half than in the first two quarters.

With respect to FERC inflation adders, management plans a discussion in the July time frame once it receives the authorization. This in itself might add significant revenue going forward. It is still unknown.

The next gem concerns growth. Discussions relating to past performance with assessing future growth estimates were rich, especially during the Q&A. Over the past few years, DCF grew at 7%. Management expects continued growth from its investments with Wink to Webster, volumes are ramping in over the next three years, plus gas processing units in the Marcellus region coming on-line later in the year and with the Whistler NG pipeline expansion starting up in September.

Other growth projects in the Marcellus, Permian, and Bakken basins, being labeled as disciplined, are in planning stages to continue growth. With this in mind, management reminded investors that growth might not be linear, rather lumpy. For this year, total capital is budgeted at $950 million, $800 million growth, the balance maintenance. When asked about the company's growth targets, Hennigan answered, "Our asset base is big enough. . . that we get these organic growth opportunities that are not headliners, but they provide meaningful returns." Don't expect wow type headline projects, but returns will be meaningful.

Let's discuss the money part for a bit. In this regard, management stated,

"And for 2023, we expect the distribution to be our primary tool to return capital to unitholders."

When discussing past practices for repurchasing units, the discussion focused on buying at $29, but now the price is much higher in the middle $30s. They also added that last year, the company carried into this year an additional unspent cash of $1 billion. The call comments made clear that "we're going to lean harder in general towards distributions to show investors we're continuing to grow the cash flows."

With a stronger cash generating 1st quarter and continued strong results, estimating increases in the fixed distributions becomes a necessary evaluation.

We begin with the last reported quarter. A slide with gems was included in the presentation.

MPLX 1st Quarter

At the end of the 1st quarter, MPLX generated an additional $92 million cash year over year, which would translate into an additional $400 million added to the already $1 billion a year above mentioned. In our view, this is the most important piece of information to watch going forward for estimating a possible distribution increase. Trying to estimate what extra cash might be coming involves looking at growth and forward capital expenses and past increases in the distribution.

We begin with capital. For this year, capital in the 1st quarter equaled $139 million less than a fourth of the total budgeted of $800 million. With $640 million left, capital might increase by $70 million in the coming quarters, reducing free cash flow above last year's excess toward zero. Higher maintenance capital lowered EBITDA by $30, making the net going forward an additional $40 million. But the story isn't finished. New growth from recently spent capital is likely, but of undetermined value. In the past few years, on average the company grew at 6%. Recently completed projects are coming on-line, adding revenue in the second half of the year. Also, last year the company only paid one quarter at the higher distribution rate that being the December quarter. The additional $0.07 on a billion shares equals $70 million, yet the March results still show almost $100 million growth year over year. There are give and takes. It appears that management is also unclear about exact results and might be waiting before decision are made. Yet, simple math suggests that the company might expect at least $250 - $300 million in growth over the billion extra last year. $300 million spread over a year equals $0.30 or $0.075 per quarter.

What about MPLX's history with distributions? This might be the most important question. The table included next summaries of historical practices.

Quarter 11/22 11/21 2/20 11/19 Prior Fixed Distribution 0.775 $0.705 $0.6875 $0.6775 Gradual Quarterly Increase Special $0.575 Click to enlarge

A couple of observations include: the month of November seems to be the month for announcing increases and the company did increase the payout on average by $0.15 per quarter when it announced a special. In the past few years, the yearly increase ranged from 2 - 7 cents per quarter. It is also important to remember that Marathon receives close to two/thirds of the cash distribution. With lower crack spreads, could Marathon influence the change? In our view, a change of between $0.07 - $0.15 per quarter is coming.

Included next is a weekly chart for MPLX generated from TradeStation Securities for evaluating possible price movement. With increases in payouts coming, understanding place of support and resistances becomes important.

TradeStation Securities

The MPLX weekly chart shows two points of major resistance, one at $40 and one at $35. A $0.10 increase places the total payment at $3.5. The $3.10 now paid has created a barrier at $35 with a 9% yield. Moving the payout to $3.5 while maintaining a 9% yield lifts the barrier higher to $39 leaving a barrier at $40 in play. Should the distribution increase to $3.7 by adding $0.15, the resistance at $40 might become support. This is why we will wait until November to resell calls now expiring in September. What is very evident to us is higher payments are coming and that increase will change the trading range, lifting it higher.

In our view, the biggest risk remains the depth of the coming recession. If it becomes steep, lower NG production could result. This might also affect management's willingness to pay out a reasonable portion of the excess cash. But MPLX has the cash flow to raise the distribution by $0.15 if it so chooses. Our expectation is a for an increase of approximately $0.07 starting in the December quarter. Past practices show that sub 10 cent increases are common. We like this approach far more, but we also have our hands tied on selling short calls being forced to wait until the November time frame. Still, it is nice to report about real changes.