NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 10:41 PM ETNextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

James Hammerschmidt - SVP, Finance & Investor Relations

David Sides - CEO, President & Director

James Arnold - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anna Kruszenski - SVB Securities

Jack Wallace - Guggenheim Securities

Jeffrey Garro - Stephens Inc.

Eduardo Ron - Truist Securities

Vishal Patel - Piper Sandler & Co.

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to the NextGen Healthcare Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call. Hosting the call today from NextGen are David Sides, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jamie Arnold, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to James Hammerschmidt, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations of NextGen. James, you may begin.

James Hammerschmidt

Thank you, operator. Before we start, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation and the Q&A part of the call. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from expectations are detailed in our earnings release and SEC filings.

This call will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information about non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to U.S. GAAP, can also be found in our earnings release, which is available on our Investor Relations website.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our President and CEO, David Sides.

David Sides

Thank you, James, and thank you to all who have joined the call today. I will start today's call by covering some of the more notable accomplishments in our fiscal fourth quarter, then review our performance for the fiscal year and finally provide an outlook

