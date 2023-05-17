Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Learnings From Earnings: Macro Crosscurrents Make Growth Elusive

May 17, 2023 12:00 AM ETABT, AMZN, ASML, ASMLF, CAPMF, CDNS, CDW, CGEMY, COST, ISRG, JNJ, LRLCF, LRLCY, LVMHF, LVMUY, MA, MSFT, UPS, V, XLY, VCR, RXI, RCD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYC, GBUY, VT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, FIHD, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, XLF, IYF, IXG, IYG, VFH, KCE, KBE, KIE, IAI, IAK, IAT, KRE, RYF, PFI, FXO, QABA, EUFN, PSCF, KBWD, KBWP, KBWB, KBWR, BIZD, FNCL, BDCZ, FTXO, DFNL, DPST, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RYH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, LNGR, BTEC, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, GERM, HELX, EDOC
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.2K Followers

Summary

  • Markets are being shaped by disparate trends from falling energy prices to rising interest rates.
  • During first-quarter earnings season, company reports indicated that these crosscurrents are intensifying business challenges—and making it harder for investors to find resilient sources of growth.
  • In both global and US markets, six sectors contributed to earnings growth while five detracted, leading to overall flattish growth of +0.3% for the MSCI World and –0.2% for S&P 500.
  • So how can stock pickers identify companies that can deliver growth in such tricky conditions?

Macroeconomics

Batman2000

By James T. Tierney, Jr. and Dev Chakrabarti

Investors who sought clarity on the economy and earnings in recent earnings reports were left unsatisfied. It was little comfort that around three-quarters of companies globally beat earnings expectations by mid-month, with

Two waterfall charts show the sector contribution to earnings growth of companies in the MSCI World Index and the S&P 500 Index.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Based on consensus earnings estimates for 2023 versus actual reported earnings for 2022. EPS is earnings per share. As of May 5, 2023 (Source: JPMorgan Chase, MSCI, Refinitiv I/B/E/S and S&P)

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.2K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.