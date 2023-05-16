Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 11:13 PM ETBridgestone Corporation (BRDCY), BRDCF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.37K Followers

Bridgestone Corporation (OTCPK:BRDCY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shuichi Ishibashi - Global CEO

Naoki Hishinuma - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mr. Sakaguchi - Mizuho Securities

Kazunori Maki - SMBC Nikko Securities

Shiro Sakamaki - Daiwa Securities

Shinji Kakiuchi - Morgan Stanley Securities

Shuichi Ishibashi

Hello, everyone. I am Shuichi Ishibashi, Global CEO. First, I will explain the Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter. To start with the conclusion, in the first quarter, we secured increase in both revenue and adjusted operating profit versus prior year, due partly to the tailwind from the currency exchange.

Regarding the business environment compared to our assessment in February, demand declined resulting from the economic slowdown became more prominent, mainly in the United States and Europe. We also saw negative impact to cost from inflation, et cetera. Against this headwind, we reinforced strategic price management and drove the improvement of sales mix, primarily for replacement tires.

We placed further focus on the Premium segment, and accelerated the review of low profit segments, in order to secure revenue and profitability growth. There are no changes to the full year guidance for fiscal 2023 from the figures announced back in February, expecting demand recovery in the second half.

We will not change our approach in pursuing both increase in premium sales volume and price for the full year. To secure revenue and profitability, we will constantly aim to improve premium sales volume, price increase and optimization of the sales mix.

I will here explain highlights of our performance. Our revenue recorded 117% versus prior year, achieving our first revenue of over JPY 1 trillion for the first quarter including impact from currency exchange. Our adjusted operating profit exceeded JPY 110 billion, securing 116% increase in profit versus prior year. In addition to focusing on

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.