Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2023 11:23 PM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.37K Followers

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vipul Garg - Vice President, Investor Relations

Deep Kalra - Founder and Chairman

Rajesh Magow - Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer

Mohit Kabra - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manish Adukia - Goldman Sachs

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Aditya Suresh - Macquarie

Manik Taneja - Axis Capital

Achal Kumar - HSBC

Vijit Jain - Citi

Vipul Garg

Hello, everyone. I’m Vipul Garg, Vice President, Investor Relations at MakeMyTrip Limited and welcome to our Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Webinar. Today’s event will be hosted by Deep Kalra, our company’s Founder and Chairman. Joining him is Rajesh Magow, our Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer; and Mohit Kabra, our Group Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, this live event is being recorded by the company and will be made available for replay on our IR website shortly after the conclusion of today’s event. At the end of these prepared remarks, we will also be hosting a Q&A session.

Furthermore, certain statements made during today’s event maybe considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance are subject to inherent uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Any forward-looking information relayed during this event speaks only as of this date, and the company undertakes no obligation to update the information to reflect changed circumstances. Additional information concerning these statements are contained in the Risk Factors and forward-looking statements section of the company’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 12, 2022. Copies of these filings are available from SEC or from the company’s Investor Relations department.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.