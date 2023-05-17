Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft: Activision Deal Is Likely A Major Strategic Win

May 17, 2023 12:25 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)ATVI4 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.08K Followers

Summary

  • EU regulators approved of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Monday.
  • Microsoft's gaming revenues are already growing quickly. The Activision deal will add to this momentum.
  • Shares of Microsoft remain attractive for investors, in my opinion, and the approved acquisition could be a catalyst for Microsoft's shares.

Entrance of Microsoft headquarters building in Issy les Moulineaux near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received some major good news on Monday after regulators in the European Union finally approved of the software company’s acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI). Microsoft announced its intention to

Source: S&P Global

Source: S&P Global

Source: Statista

Source: Statista, Microsoft Gaming Revenues FY 2017-2022

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.08K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.