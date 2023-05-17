Artem_Egorov

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) has witnessed robust growth as a result of the surge in oil prices. I believe the company is a buy and represents a compelling investment opportunity as it boasts a strong dividend yield and an active share repurchase program. Moreover, Imperial has demonstrated its ability to effectively utilize capital and improve operational efficiencies, which should position the company for sustained growth. In addition, my DCF analysis suggests that the company is currently undervalued, further bolstering its investment case.

Business Overview

Imperial Oil Limited is a Canadian company that is actively engaged in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. The company operates through three distinct segments, namely, the Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment of the company is responsible for the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. On the other hand, the Downstream segment is primarily involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, the blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of these products. This segment also manages the transportation of crude oil production and third-party crude oil to refineries using pipelines, rail, and contracted pipelines, and also operates and owns fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and product pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Moreover, the Downstream segment of the company also markets petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands, providing petroleum products such as fuel, asphalt, and lubricants to various industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, resellers, and other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment of Imperial Oil Limited produces and markets various benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, polyethylene resin, and refinery-grade propylene. Overall, Imperial Oil Limited is a significant player in the Canadian oil and gas industry with a diverse portfolio of operations and services.

Investor Presentation

Imperial Oil's current price of $45.69, accompanied by a market capitalization of $35.803 billion and a robust ROIC of 21%, reflects a decline from its 52-week high of $58.99, and a low of $39.95. With a P/E ratio GAAP of 5.21, Imperial Oil's valuation appears to be comparable to that of its peers.

Imperial Oil P/E GAAP (TTM) Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Furthermore, Imperial Oil has a sound dividend yield of 2.61%, with a safe payout ratio of 13.13%. This leaves sufficient free cash flow for executing their CapEX plans and expanding during the current cyclical highs. The company has also engaged in significant share buybacks in recent years, which allows them to use surplus free cash flow to offer more long-term value to their shareholders.

Seeking Alpha Annual Shares Outstanding (Trading View) Investor Presentation

Imperial Oil's Q1 2023 results showed a mixed performance despite exceeding expectations on earnings per share by 15.29% ($1.85 compared to $2.13) and missing revenue by 17.84% ($14.75 billion compared to $12.12 billion) due to moderate economic headwinds. The company utilized FCF to generate efficiencies through capital investment, resulting in a 9% increase in total production to meet market demand and become a reliable supplier. Imperial Oil also raised its quarterly dividend to C$0.50/share from C$0.44/share, indicating its commitment to rewarding shareholders during this time of prosperity. To improve its operations and ensure long-term viability, the company plans to invest $1.7 billion in capital expenditures for 2023, including projects such as the Strathcona Renewable Diesel, solvent technologies at Cold Lake, and in-pit tailings at Kearl. An additional $200 million has been allocated to accelerate the first phase of Cold Lake Grand Rapids and expand rail transportation for the Strathcona Renewable Diesel.

Key Quarterly Metrics (Investor Relations Website)

Outperforming the Broader Market

Imperial Oil's outperformance of the S&P 500 over the past three years, adjusted for dividends, can be attributed to the company's operational improvements and favorable market conditions. I am optimistic that Imperial Oil's focus on capital investment and delivering shareholder value will allow them to sustain this success going forward.

Imperial Oil Compared to the S&P 500 3Y (Created by Author Using Bar Charts)

Strategic Capital Investments Creating Efficiencies and Growth

Through the use of cutting-edge technology, Imperial Oil is committed to enhancing its operations and reducing its negative environmental effects. The Aspen Oil Sands Project, which is located in northern Alberta, Canada, is one endeavor that exemplifies this dedication. In order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve operational efficiency, a new oil sands plant will be constructed using solvent-assisted, steam-assisted gravity drainage technology.

The Aspen project will have a daily production capacity of about 75,000 barrels of bitumen and is anticipated to endure for about 40 years. The SA-SAGD technology used in the project will lessen the quantity of water and steam needed for bitumen extraction, lowering operating costs and having a less negative impact on the environment. The company's profits will increase, and its operations will become more effective thanks to this technology, which also supports sustainable growth.

Imperial Oil's nearly $2.6 billion CAD investment in the Aspen project exemplifies its dedication to sustainable growth and cutting-edge technologies. It is predicted that this initiative will boost the local economy and create jobs, further ensuring the company's long-term viability.

I believe the aforementioned upgrades are poised to enhance Imperial's compounding growth prospects by bolstering its cash flows and protecting it from cyclical downturns. By enabling the company to sustain profitability or reduce losses during periods of oil weakness, these upgrades can help avert cash flow strains and ensure that Imperial remains financially robust over the long run.

The Globe and Mail

Analyst Consensus

Analyst consensus rates Imperial Oil stock as a "buy", echoing my belief in the company's growth with a 1Y average price target of $79.82 presenting a potential 28.6% upside.

Trading View

Valuation

Prior to developing my projections and conducting a discounted cash flow analysis, I determined the Cost of Equity and Weighted Average Cost of Capital for Imperial Oil using the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Taking into account a risk-free rate of 2.95%, I have arrived at the conclusion that the Cost of Equity is 7.96%, as outlined below.

Created by Author Using Alpha Spread

Given the aforementioned Cost of Equity value, I computed the WACC and arrived at a figure of 7.26%, which is lower than the industry average of 10.19%.

Created by Author Using Alpha Spread

Using a Firm Model DCF analysis based on FCFF, I have determined that Imperial Oil is currently undervalued by 22%, with a fair value estimate of approximately $80.08. To arrive at this conclusion, I utilized a discount rate of 9% over a 5-year period. To account for the potential risks of macroeconomic headwinds and fluctuating oil prices impacting the company's future success, I added a 1.74% risk premium. Additionally, I factored in the assumption of slight margin increases by the 5th year and beyond, as I believe that Imperial Oil will be able to capitalize on operational efficiencies, thereby expanding its margins.

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF (Created by author using Alpha Spread) Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Risks

Oil price volatility: Imperial Oil is highly sensitive to oil price changes and reduced income and profitability could result from a large decline in oil prices. These declines are exemplified in 2020 and this volatility currently makes this a large risk.

Risks associated with regulations: The government imposes a number of restrictions on the oil and gas sector, particularly in relation to environmental issues. Regulation adjustments or requirements for compliance could raise operating costs and have an effect on the company's profitability. With Imperial's Kearl oil sands tailings leak and subsequent investigations, I believe events such as this could impact the company negatively in the long term.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe Imperial Oil is a buy due to its strong dividend and share repurchases delivering shareholder value, the company's capital investments creating efficiencies in the long-term, and their undervaluation assuming my DCF figures.