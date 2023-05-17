Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Imperial Oil: Enhancing Efficiency And Growth Through Strategic Capital Investments

May 17, 2023 12:41 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO), IMO:CA
Francesco Infusino
Summary

  • Imperial Oil pays a strong dividend and has recently repurchased shares creating shareholder value.
  • The company has outperformed the S&P 500 in the last 3 years when adjusting for dividends.
  • Capital investments will create margin expansion and decrease the risk of cash flow strains.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, Imperial Oil is currently undervalued, resulting in a buy rating.

3d illustration of barrels with oil

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) has witnessed robust growth as a result of the surge in oil prices. I believe the company is a buy and represents a compelling investment opportunity as it boasts a strong dividend yield and

Imperial Oil overview

Imperial Oil P/E GAAP (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TTM' title='Tata Motors Limited'>TTM</a>) Compared to Peers

Share performance

Shares Outstanding Annual

Shareholder returns

Quarterly Results

Imperial Oil Compared to the S&P 500 3Y

Imperial Oil

Analyst consensus

Cost of Equity calculation

WACC Calculation

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF

Capital Structure

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

