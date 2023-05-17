Christopher Furlong

It has been anything but a fun ride for long investors of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, but I do believe the current market cap and potential income generated from their partnerships presents a unique upside opportunity. Although recently delayed, the Company’s Phase 2 Elarekibep trial with AstraZeneca has some recent positive developments. The Company, however, is burning through cash and will need to raise capital in the future in order to even make it to the phase 2 read-out (which is likely over a year away). That said, the latest earnings call provided clues about potential opportunities for PRS-220 and PRS-343. Although this is a risky investment because of current cash burn, the upside potential could be many multiples of the current market cap. I believe the company has outlined specific details and hints in their earning presentation and 10Q last week, that show they have a good chance of getting the Company to the second half of 2024, for the Elarekibep data readout.

Elarekibep Partnership with Astra Zeneca

The company’s main pipeline priority currently is the phase 2 trial of Elarekibep (PRS-060/AZD1402), led by Astra Zeneca. PIRS CEO Stephen Yoder even stated as much in their earnings call last week, which I will touch on shortly.

Here are slides from the Company’s investor presentation this month, showing a brief overview of the product and the potential value proposition for PIRS (also linked here):

Elarekibep Phase 2 update

The phase 2 Elarekibep trial is ongoing, with the study's primary efficacy endpoints anticipated to be reported by the second half of 2024 (the previous estimate was the second half of 2023). Although this was difficult news for investors, I believe the underlying details are more positive. AstraZeneca is planning to expand the trial with 40 more recruiting sites, for a total of 100 sites. The public link on the FDA website is updated regularly and already shows 4 additional sites added (from 60 to 64).

There were also additional significant recent updates by AstraZeneca on the trial website, including this past Friday 5/12/23. With the estimated completed date listed as February 20, 2024, the actual study start date has been updated to list April 24,2023.

More importantly, one site in Australia is now listed as "Completed" and another is listed as "Active:"

I was honestly shocked to see this update, after being used to seeing the words “recruiting” for so long and hoping for progress. I believe that investors will take this as major news, as it is the indication investors were waiting for that the trial is really moving forward.

Additionally, Pieris just announced the successful completion of a safety review for a higher 10mg dose, which could potentially be added to the trial:

AstraZeneca is starting to move on this major trial for Pieris. With additional enrollment sites, the completed higher 10mg safety review and now completed/active sites, AstraZeneca is about to have strong insight into the intellectual property of small cap Pieris. My read is that AstraZeneca is showing confidence in the safety and efficacy of the current doses and is backing up that confidence by deploying additional resources into this trial. If AstraZeneca believes they have a winner on their hands, I would not be surprised to see additional investment into PIRS (they are already a significant shareholder) and/or additional deals inked between the two companies.

Substantial Investing Risks

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows a clear picture of the current cash burn and the biggest major risk of investing in Pieris currently. Going back one year to the quarter ending March 31st, 2022, the Company had 100.3 million cash on-hand. One year later, Pieris currently had 48.4 million cash on-hand as of March 31st, 2023. At the current burn-rate, the company could be out of money in a year. Pieris provided tremendous detail in the Going Concern Statement listed in their latest 10Q (see below), about what they believe their options are going forward. They need more money quickly, but because they have no debt, they have the potential ability to narrow their focus on specific pipeline priorities and potentially negotiate strategic collaborations with other companies and/or licensing arrangements, which they mention as an option below to raise capital. I will touch on some of these possibilities a little later in the article.

At the current burn-rate, I estimate that they need to raise about 30 million in additional capital to safely get to the Elarekibep data release, which is still at best a little over a year away. I get to that number because they are burning on average around 13 million a quarter in the last 12 months, they have just under 50 million cash on-hand and they are potentially 5-6 quarters out from the phase 2 data read-out.

That said, there is also major execution risk as well. Any additional delays in the completion of the phase 2 trial would push the timeline back further and mean the Company would likely need additional capital to stay alive. There is also always the possibility that AstraZeneca will report poor data or halt the trial, which could put into question the value of the company's entire pipeline and IP. With the low share price, selling shares through a secondary or tapping heavily into the existing At The Market (ATM) program is not a realistic option. Their best option is to ink a new deal with a partner or attempt to sell off some of their IP, but those options are in no way a given. I will now go into detail below about some speculative options related to this, because the Company has provided some hints recently that they may be looking into this route.

PRS-220 and PRS-343

In order to keep their balance sheet sound through the phase 2 Elarekibep data readout, I believe Pieris will look to partner PRS-220 from phase 2 onward and potentially either make a deal for PRS-343 or sell the rights. If I were the CEO of Pieris, that is also a no-brainer move that I would make too. If a future deal is similar to current deals they have with their partners, future expenses will shift to another company and Pieris will likely receive upfront funding to help get them to their stated main goal, completing the phase two Elarekibep trial with AstraZeneca.

PRS-220

PRS-220 is close to the target end-date for its phase 1 trial. Here is the link below to the ongoing trial, which is estimated to end in the next couple months and an overview slide from the latest investor presentation I previously linked.

Based on their last earnings call and language listed in the 10Q released last week, I believe their plan is to find a partner for PRS 220 from Phase 2 onward. Their estimate is to finish the ongoing phase 1 trial this summer, with a data readout before year-end. Prior to that, data will be released on the scientifically related phase 3 trial for FibroGen’s Pamrevlumab, which could provide leverage for Pieris to strike a deal on PRS 220, if FibroGen releases positive data on Pamrevlumab that helps legitimize PRS-220. Here is part of the Q&A on this topic from the Pieris earnings call last week (also linked here):

PIRS Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks so much for taking my question guys. I would love to ask about the 220 program. Let's suppose that FibroGen's Phase 3 looks good, looks great. What's your path forward for 220 given other constraints on bandwidth? How can you advance rapidly off of the healthy volunteer data coming second half, again, supposing the FibroGen study is supportive?"

Stephen Yoder

Thanks, John. Thanks for the question. So, we continue to be very mindful of the upcoming FibroGen readout for pamrevlumab. And we are mindful of the guidance that that data will be presented by the middle of this year. We believe that we can cost effectively manage the progression of PRS-220 through that time and beyond that. As a reminder, the ongoing Phase 1 is budgeted and has continued on plan and we intend to finish that and announce top line data by the end of this year and the second half of this year and for any related activities that are gating to Phase 2a, we can modestly keep those moving forward for the near term and we do believe that the pamrevlumab readout, which will be anticipated soon, will, if positive lead to a very strong inflection point for PRS-220 and our story and we believe that we could leverage that inflection point to cost effectively continue to advance the program towards the clinic."

The last sentence that they could “leverage that inflection point to cost effectively continue to advance the program towards the clinic,” screams “make a deal” in management speak to me. The time-line of the potential near term readout of Pamrevlumab prior to the PRS-220 phase one end-date, also tracks for a potential deal from phase 2 onward for PRS-220.

PRS-343

For the recently discontinued PRS-343 program, the company released positive data while also stopping the program and I believe the reason is that they are looking either for a partner or a sale. Here is a section related to this topic on the same Q&A I linked previously:

Analyst Question

And then I guess sort of relatedly although a different top -- different targets, for the PRS-343 program, which you had previously discontinued for strategic reasons, I agree with the AACR data look really supportive. But again, if you're seeming more focused in the respiratory direction now, I know you mentioned a bunch of different options in your prepared remarks for how to advance that program. Can you give us any color about any conversations you've been having already? And what's the timeline would look like for you making some sort of strategic decision about PRS-343?"

Stephen Yoder

Sure, John. Thanks. I'll start with just the data. I mean, the data that we presented at AACR, albeit a small data set they were striking. In five patients who were all rather heavily pretreated, all had had HER2 therapies, checkpoint blockade, multiple patients had what is seen as one of the most amazing advancements in the HER2 space in sometime within HER2, our patients had progressed half of those therapies and responded. Not just responded, but had durable benefit in all cases with this regimen on top of second line standard of care around the [indiscernible]. So although the data set are small, they're compelling and we think that a number of groups appreciate that ranging from potential investors, private investors as we talked about as [indiscernible] option 2, pharma, large and small. These things take time. I think no company knows that better than Pieris who has a number of partnerships under its belt and knows that the right deal isn't rushed. And so we will continue to leverage what I would characterize as very real, very enthusiastic interest in the program. That we will continue to pursue given our strategic focus to use our balance sheet and our P&L under respiratory franchise as we had previously communicated and will continue to focus on going forward. So I'm not going to comment on the specific discussions that wouldn't be appropriate. But I will just reiterate that interest is real, it's advancing. And I believe that there will be additional patients those with this drug in the future. And it won't be Pieris Inc. So stay tuned. And I would say in terms of guidance, Again, no deal is rushed, but I would say towards the back half of 2023 is a good line of sight to be able to talk more about that program.”

This language of a potential deal for PRS-343 was pretty clear and striking. Any deal could provide much needed cash to the company to help them stay alive, while they push to get to the Elarekibep data readout.

High Risk but Potentially Very High Reward

I believe at their current valuation, the risk of investing in Pieris is high but the upside potential is worth it for me. I am currently buying as many shares as I can, anywhere near the current share price. The baseline of successful investing for me is to justify the current market capitalization. Currently the market cap for Pieris is around 65 million. With 48.4 million cash on hand as of 3/31/23, no debt and a handful of partnerships that could net the company over a billion each (see details in the chart below from their latest 10Q), I love the upside potential of investing at the current share price of .86 cents (at the close on 5/12/23). This is a pivotal 12 months for Pieris. If positive phase 2 data is released by AstraZeneca next year in the Elarekibep trial, I can see shareholders easily making 50 times their money from the current share price, in the next few years. This would still be a market cap of only around 3.3 billion (if the share count stays near today’s levels). With additional potential partnerships on PRS-220 and PRS-343 (or a potential sale of 343) and strategically allocating the resources that they have left over the next 12 months (which they discuss in their latest 10Q), I believe that they can get there. It seems like their partners in the chart below have confidence as well.

