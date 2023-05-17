Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altria: Low P/E Ratio, High Dividend Yield, Risk/Reward Looks Attractive

May 17, 2023 12:58 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.08K Followers

Summary

  • Altria presented a mixed earnings card for Q1'23 in April.
  • However, the cigarette company reaffirmed its FY 2023 adjusted EPS outlook.
  • Investors can expect mid-single digit dividend growth going forward, according to company remarks. Stock buyback of $1.0B could support Altria's share price.
  • Altria has an attractive valuation based off of P/E.

Altria office sign in Virginia capital city tobacco business closeup by road street, parent company of Philip Morris

krblokhin

Cigarette maker Altria (NYSE:MO) reported mixed results for the first-quarter (EPS beat, revenue miss) in April. However, Altria reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance for FY 2023, which implies 3-6% year over year growth, and investors can look forward to receiving mid-single digit dividend growth

Chart
Data by YCharts

Source: Altria

Source: Altria

Source: Altria

Source: Altria

Source: Altria

Source: Altria

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.08K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.