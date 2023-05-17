Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Background

I'm smitten with the US refining industry; I've covered the industry four times in the last two months:

Because I'm a full-time data driven inventor rather than a schoolboy, I can tell you exactly why I'm smitten with US refiners:

Falling refinery capacity and high utilization rates

Widening crack spreads

Recent quarterly results in excess of analyst expectations

Favorable valuations

Strong free cash flow

Decreasing debt and outstanding shares

Average dividend yield of almost 4% with low payout ratios

Because I'm not a schoolboy, I can also tell you why I'm cautious on US refiners:

Poor sentiment and outlook with relation to US economy and energy demand

Low FY 2023 analyst expectations

Weak momentum and falling share prices

I consider my two most recent industry-wide reviews essential background for this analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO). This analysis will examine DINO stock over many of the same areas considered within my previous industry-wide reviews starting with outlook.

Outlook: High Utilization and Crack Spreads

Over the last several years, US refining capacity has fallen while refinery utilization has climbed; recently utilization rates were as high as 95%. The following plots are based on data from DINO's last nine quarterly press releases.

DINO Refinery Capacity & Utilization

Author, DINO Data

In the last 2 years, DINO has increased its refining capacity through acquisitions by almost 70%. Recently, utilization rates dropped on heavy turnaround activities in FQ1 23. FQ1 23 press release illuminated the utilization decline as follows:

Crude oil charge averaged 498,500 barrels per day ("BPD") for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 525,080 BPD for the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily a result of turnarounds at our Puget Sound, El Dorado and Woods Cross refineries in the first quarter of 2023.

DINO Crack Spread

Author, DINO Data

Crack spread is the industry term for gross refining margin or the difference between the cost of inputs including crude oil and the realized price of outputs including gasoline and diesel. The orange and brown line represent the 4 quarters of 2021 and 2022, respectively, while the green square represents FQ1 23. Quarterly crack spreads over every quarter of 2022 exceeded those of 2021. FQ1 23's are higher than those of any previously reported 1st quarter.

The yearly summer highs of DINO's crack spreads are typical across the industry. US EIA tracks average crack spread nationally with monthly updates; that data reflects analogous seasonality over the last five years. If 2023 crack spreads continue to exceed those of 2022, I expect to see more quarterly earnings beats and perhaps some upward revisions by analysts.

DINO Recent Execution

Quarterly Earnings and Revenue

Author, SA Data

FQ2 22 results reached historic highs on record energy demand resulting from a rapid pandemic recovery and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. More recently, earnings and revenue have moderated somewhat but remain elevated vs. 2021.

Dividends and Payout Ratios

Author, SA Data

Each blue EPS column is annotated with its payout ratio with relation to each quarterly dividend (orange columns). DINO suspended its dividend for three quarters in 2021 before again paying a dividend in FQ1 22. Payout ratio has averaged 20% over the last five quarters.

FCF & Outstanding Shares

Author, SA Data

Free cash flow reached a record high in FQ2 22 and has moderated recently partially on share buybacks. Since FQ2 22, DINO has repurchased over 12% of outstanding shares.

Net Debt & Interest Expenses

Author, SA Data

Net debt reached a peak in late 2021, but has since declined on aggressive payments in early 2022. Interest expense/gross profit is currently at about 6% and near its mid-2022 low.

Is DINO a Bargain on Falling Prices Yet?

DINO stock has declined about 12% over the last month despite beating FQ1 23 earnings estimates by 32% and revenue estimates by 9%. As a result, its P/E has continued to decline.

P/E (TTM)

Seeking Alpha

Disregarding unfavorable negative values, DINO's P/E is near its lowest point over the last five years. I'll admit that I'm nearly ready to start screaming "BUY!" and I wouldn't blame readers who would join me. Before we get too excited, let's discuss a few substantial risks.

Risks

The risks previously identified include poor sentiment & outlook with relation to US economy & energy demand, low FY23 analyst expectations, weak momentum, and falling share prices. Poor sentiment around the US economy and energy demand is beyond the scope of this discussion but readers may find my recent analysis PSQ: Short Nasdaq On Recession Fears helpful in this regard.

Weak momentum and falling share prices remain substantial risks especially in light of the following estimated valuation. DINO's seven US refining peers were selected for a relative value estimate based on average P/E.

Relative Value Estimate

Author, SA Data

Based on average peers' P/E ratio and estimated FY23 earnings, DINO's share price was estimated at just $24.52, implying over 30% downside from current prices.

Although I feel like I have good reason to disagree with analyst estimates, it would be foolish to disregard them. I'm convinced that practicing humility is among an investor's most important disciplines. Further, the estimated share price does not provide any indication that current momentum will reverse.

Momentum

Seeking Alpha

DINO share price is currently well below its 50D, 100D, and 200D simple moving averages. Shares remain below 10D SMA despite a moderate rebound over the last several days.

Investors who are looking for a clue regarding sentiment and current momentum may wish to closely observe the sector over the next few days. On May 15th, a fire disrupted operations at a large (593K bbl/day) Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) refinery in Texas. I reviewed a similar incident at a BP refinery in Indiana last year that precipitated a short-term crisis in the Midwest. The MPC refinery represents about 3% of nationwide refining capacity and the disruption might drive some refiners' shares higher.

Conclusions

When I was a schoolboy in third grade, I was briefly smitten with a blue-eyed girl named Mary Anne on the school bus who ultimately broke my heart just a little. Although I'm excited about US refiners and DINO in particular on high utilization rates, widening crack spreads, favorable valuation, well supported dividend and more, I remain cautious.

My portfolio could prove less resilient than my schoolboy heart given current economic uncertainty and poor sentiment. I intend to carefully manage a minimal DINO position and trade short-term until conditions improve or I have more reason to believe my crystal ball. Investors are advised to carefully consider DINO's weak momentum, poor sentiment, and low value estimate.