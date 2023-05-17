Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PDD Holdings Has Entered Bargain Hunting Territory

Wright's Research
Wright's Research
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • We believe PDD Holdings offers an attractive asymmetric risk-return proposition, with fair value closer to $107 per share in our view.
  • Compared to other Chinese retail giants, it is expanding its operating margins while maintaining record top-line growth.
  • In our view, geopolitical tensions have been exaggerated, and current trade relations are of utmost importance to both the Chinese and U.S. economy.
  • While we believe PDD Holdings is vastly undervalued, we do not think investors should expect the Chinese economy to rebound anytime soon.
  • Even on a technical level, we believe that PDD Holdings has entered the "bargain hunting" territory.
An Asian female crop buyer used a flat plate to detect the data of large rows of seedlings in a greenhouse

Chun han/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

When investors think of China and its large cap technology names, they usually think of companies like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD), as they are also the most covered here on

This article was written by

Long-term, Equity & Macro Research. Providing independent research with a unique perspective on publicly traded equities and other securities. Our thesis is short: if we can find exorbitant value in it, with an ample margin of safety, it becomes part of our portfolio. Wright's Research prefers a fundamentally driven investment model based on rational thinking and quantitative measures, also incorporating the fast pace of innovation by considering factors such as cost declines and adoption rates, to provide exposure to growth and innovation at a fair price. We adopt a bottom-up strategy and consider changes in the macroeconomic environment in our investment strategies.

