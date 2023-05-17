Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NCR Corporation Q1 Earnings: Looks Interesting Before The Spin-Off

May 17, 2023 2:24 AM ETNCR Corporation (NCR)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NCR Corporation is a $3.4-billion market cap global enterprise technology provider that offers software and services to businesses of all sizes. It plans to spin off in Q4 FY2023.
  • Executives believe that each company will benefit from greater operational and financial flexibility after the spin-off. I concur.
  • NCR is now greatly focused on deleveraging and preparing for the spin-off. It generates a lot of free cash flow while its stock trades at a discount.
  • At an adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 billion for fiscal 2023 [in the midrange], NCR stock has an upside potential of 32.7%, based on my conservative calculations.
  • I rate NCR stock a "Buy" and see it moving significantly higher by the end of the year.
Quality management with QA (assurance), QC (control) and improvement. Standardisation and certification concept. Compliance to regulations and standards. Manager or auditor working on computer.

NicoElNino

The Company

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) is a $3.4-billion market cap global enterprise technology provider that offers software and services to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company specializes in running stores, restaurants, and self-directed banking operations for its customers, according to

NCR's 10-Q

NCR's Q1 IR materials, author's notes

NCR's 10-Q, author's notes

NCR's separation roadmap

NCR's Q1 IR materials

Seeking Alpha, NCR's Earnings Estimates, author's notes

Chart
Data by YCharts

