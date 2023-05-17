Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TSLY Is Currently Converting Volatility Into A 39.69% Annual Yield

Summary

  • TSLY harvests income from Tesla's volatility by employing a synthetic covered call strategy.
  • Even though the most recent monthly distribution is significantly lower than average, it still extrapolates to an eye-popping 39.69%.
  • Only 5 months of distributions have already produced a ttm yield of 30.03% and are on track to produce an annual yield of 72.07%.
  • The position can be hedged through a variety of instruments.
  • I still rate TSLY a buy.

Thesis

I have been following the YieldMax covered call ETFs ever since their YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) caught my attention. A few weeks ago I wrote an article explaining how to hedge it. Even

tsly holdings

TSLY Holdings (elevateshares.com/tsly)

tsly tsla correlation

TSLY vs. TSLA Shorter-Term Correlation (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

tsly tsla correlation

TSLY vs. TSLA Longer-Term Correlation (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

tsly nav erosion

TSLY NAV Erosion (elevateshares.com/tsly)

tsly tsla distribution dividend

TSLY vs. TSLA Distribution Effects (TradingView via Seeking Alpha)

tsly tsla distribution dividend

TSLY Distribution History (elevateshares.com/tsly)

tsly collar hedge

TSLY Options Collar (Optionsprofitcalculator.com)

tsly collar hedge

TSLY Options Collar 2 (Optionsprofitcalculator.com)

I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

