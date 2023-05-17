Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Chart Of The Week - Muddle-Through Continues

Summary

  • We got two big data points on May 16th on the economy and both pointed to sluggish trends in growth.
  • Retail sales and industrial production have a strong correlation with weak economic growth and both came in unusually weak last month.
  • Industrial production is an especially good leading indicator of growth with 9 of the last 11 negative readings preceding NBE-defined recessions.

Economic with stock exchange market showing stock chart down and in red negative territory. Business and financial money market crisis concept. Illustration.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The muddle-through trend is strong. Or should I say weak?

We got two big data points on May 16th on the economy and both pointed to sluggish trends in growth. Retail sales and industrial production have a strong

Retail sales YoY % change

Industrial production YoY % change

This article was written by

Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

